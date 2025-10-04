{LIVE} | Kerala Karunya KR 725 Lottery Result Today (04.10.2025) Saturday Lucky Draw (OUT): 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Winner [KU 252617] by Two R Lottery Agency, Changanassery – Check Complete Winners List

Kerala Karunya KR 725 Lottery Result Today (04.10.2025) Saturday Lucky Draw LIVE Updates: Kerala Karunya KR 725 Bumper Lucky Draw declared at 3:15 PM. 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket to KU 252617, 2nd prize Rs. 25 Lakhs ticket number to KY 490175 - Check Complete Winners List
Kerala Lottery Results Today 04-10-2025 LIVE Updates, Kerala Karunya KR 725 Lottery Result Today LIVE, statelottery.kerala.gov.in: On Saturday, Kerala Karunya KR 725 Bumper Lucky Draw declared at 3:30 PM. Kerala Karunya KR 725 Lottery Result 1st Prize – ₹1,00,00,000/-to KU 252617, the Second Prize of ₹25 Lakhs to KY 490175, and the Third Prize of ₹5 Lakhs to KU 442815. The first prize is Rs. 1 Crore, the second prize is 25 lakhs, and the third prize is 5 lakhs, which exceeds the other prizes. The results of the long-awaited Kerala Karunya KR 725 Bumper Lottery have been announced today by the Kerala State Lottery Department. Tickets, which cost ₹50 per ticket, feature the draw number following the prefix “KR.” Lottery draws are held daily at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The announcement of the Kerala Karunya KR 725 Bumper Lucky Draw results was made on Friday at 3:00 PM. The first prize winner will win ₹1 Crore. The Kerala government conducts seven different weekly lotteries, including Karunya KR 725 daily (statelottery.kerala.gov.in).
The live results and complete list of winning numbers for the Karunya KR 725 Bumper Draw will be released. Find out below if you’re one of the lucky winners!
First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No – KU 252617
Agent Name: TWO R LOTTERY AGENCY, CHANGANASSERY
Second Prize 25 Lakh Winners Ticket No -KY 490175
Agent name- BEST LOTTERIES, KAYAMKULAM.
Third Prize Winners Ticket No – KU 442815
Agent name- PRASAD PK [C-5244], KANNUR
Consolation Winner’s Ticket No –
Kerala Lottery Result Today 4TH PRIZE Rs. 5,000: – 0821, 1215, 1501, 1952, 2520,
3915, 4092, 4890, 5020, 5365,
6385, 7535, 7544, 7704, 8675,
8929, 8948, 9257
5th Prize Winners Ticket No – 0211, 5534, 6670, 8750, 8811, 9501
6th Prize Winners Ticket No – 0098, 1126, 1324, 1340, 1436, 1840, 2317, 2562, 4706, 4707, 4810, 4851, 4918, 5209, 5773, 5799, 6839, 7028, 7190, 7809, 8176, 8888, 8927, 9697, 9840.
7th Prize Winners Ticket No – 0017, 0108, 0437, 0547, 0573, 0775, 0938, 1292, 1557, 1635, 1744, 1915, 1983, 2254,
2310, 2506, 2574, 2689, 2706, 2787, 3124, 3380, 3384, 3403, 3511, 3544, 3556, 3706,
3717, 3739, 3912, 4164, 4174, 4366, 4511, 4572, 4812, 4854, 5022, 5356, 5450, 5529,
5552, 5664, 5665, 5771, 5816, 5875, 5981, 6095, 6185, 6187, 6389, 6391, 6423, 6470,
6522, 6729, 7008, 7199, 7246, 7980, 8079, 8091, 8127, 8259, 8284, 8423, 8448, 8764,
9093, 9429, 9541, 9860, 9957, 9987
8th Prize Winners Ticket No – 0057, 0078, 0224, 0475, 0505, 0616, 0657, 0671, 0848, 0894, 0897, 1200, 1273, 1398, 1651, 1790, 1850, 1883, 1893, 1964, 2031, 2130, 2323, 2449, 2476, 2494, 2578, 2675, 2764, 2821, 2910, 3161, 3551, 3710, 3916, 4056, 4075, 4247, 4301, 4331, 4539, 4569, 4635, 4636, 4703, 4805, 4816, 4864, 5277, 5295, 5625, 5720, 6061, 6214, 6266, 6520, 6531, 6629, 6448, 6518, 6548, 6545, 6626, 7088, 7090, 7091, 7164, 7184, 7272, 7338, 7654, 7722, 7875, 8095, 8186, 8337, 8373, 8386, 8501, 8545, 8832, 8839, 9044, 9102, 9201, 9243, 9320, 9354, 9380, 9543, 9600, 9645
9th Prize Winners Ticket No – 0055, 0142, 0210, 0240, 0321, 0474, 0506, 0508, 0575, 0607, 0789, 0966, 1055, 1072, 1116, 1155, 1159, 1193, 1213, 1214, 1299, 1350, 1356, 1519, 1588, 1645, 1649, 1739, 1802, 1818, 1904, 2100, 2199, 2396, 2466, 2482, 2488, 2494, 2534, 2867, 2874, 2877, 3096, 3081, 3200, 3227, 3266, 3292, 3299, 3311, 3390, 3560, 4032, 4069, 4103, 4107, 4169, 4212, 4227, 4263, 4627, 4765, 4792, 5099, 5114, 5257, 5305, 5316, 5425, 5431, 5516, 5663, 5894, 6045, 6106, 6325, 6329, 6485, 6516, 6523, 6578, 6682, 6694, 6715, 6718, 6996, 7000, 7194, 7212, 7263, 7381, 7418, 7438, 7597, 7968, 7972, 7974, 8328, 8342, 8393, 8506, 8618, 8848, 8256, 8354, 8386, 8541, 8555, 8783, 8814, 8916, 8919, 9002, 9344, 9347, 9401, 9516, 9577, 9666, 9684, 9701, 9731
1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)
2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)
3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)
4th Prize: ₹5,000
5th Prize: ₹2,000
6th Prize: ₹1,000
7th Prize: ₹5,00
8th Prize: ₹200
9th Prize: ₹100
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000
(Disclaimer: The playing of a lottery is an addictive habit, and therefore, playing should be done responsibly. The content presented here is for informational purposes only and must not be considered as financial advice or an invitation to play. NewsX neither supports nor recommends any lottery game in any manner.)
