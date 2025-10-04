{LIVE} | Kerala Karunya KR 725 Lottery Result Today (04.10.2025) Saturday Lucky Draw (OUT): 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Winner [KU 252617] by Two R Lottery Agency, Changanassery – Check Complete Winners List

Kerala Karunya KR 725 Lottery Result Today (04.10.2025) Saturday Lucky Draw LIVE Updates: Kerala Karunya KR 725 Bumper Lucky Draw declared at 3:15 PM. 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket to KU 252617, 2nd prize Rs. 25 Lakhs ticket number to KY 490175 - Check Complete Winners List

Kerala Lottery Results Today 04-10-2025 LIVE Updates, Kerala Karunya KR 725 Lottery Result Today LIVE, statelottery.kerala.gov.in: On Saturday, Kerala Karunya KR 725 Bumper Lucky Draw declared at 3:30 PM. Kerala Karunya KR 725 Lottery Result 1st Prize – ₹1,00,00,000/-to KU 252617, the Second Prize of ₹25 Lakhs to KY 490175, and the Third Prize of ₹5 Lakhs to KU 442815. The first prize is Rs. 1 Crore, the second prize is 25 lakhs, and the third prize is 5 lakhs, which exceeds the other prizes. The results of the long-awaited Kerala Karunya KR 725 Bumper Lottery have been announced today by the Kerala State Lottery Department. Tickets, which cost ₹50 per ticket, feature the draw number following the prefix “KR.” Lottery draws are held daily at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan, located near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The announcement of the Kerala Karunya KR 725 Bumper Lucky Draw results was made on Friday at 3:00 PM. The first prize winner will win ₹1 Crore. The Kerala government conducts seven different weekly lotteries, including Karunya KR 725 daily (statelottery.kerala.gov.in).

Kerala Lottery Result @https://statelottery.kerala.gov.in/

The live results and complete list of winning numbers for the Karunya KR 725 Bumper Draw will be released. Find out below if you’re one of the lucky winners!

Kerala Lottery Result 04-10-2025: Full List of Karunya KR 725 Bumper Draw Winning Numbers

Kerala Lucky Draw First Prize Winner: Rs. 1 Crore

First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No – KU 252617

Agent Name: TWO R LOTTERY AGENCY, CHANGANASSERY



Kerala Lucky Draw Second Prize Winner: Rs. 25 Lakh

Second Prize 25 Lakh Winners Ticket No -KY 490175

Agent name- BEST LOTTERIES, KAYAMKULAM.

Kerala Lucky Draw Third Prize Winners: Rs. 5 Lakh

Third Prize Winners Ticket No – KU 442815

Agent name- PRASAD PK [C-5244], KANNUR

Kerala Lucky Draw Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

Consolation Winner’s Ticket No –

Kerala Lucky Draw Fourth Prize Winners: Rs. 5,000

Kerala Lottery Result Today 4TH PRIZE Rs. 5,000: – 0821, 1215, 1501, 1952, 2520,

3915, 4092, 4890, 5020, 5365,

6385, 7535, 7544, 7704, 8675,

8929, 8948, 9257

Kerala Lucky Draw Fifth Prize Winners: Rs. 2,000

5th Prize Winners Ticket No – 0211, 5534, 6670, 8750, 8811, 9501

Kerala Lucky Draw Sixth Prize Winners: Rs. 1000

6th Prize Winners Ticket No – 0098, 1126, 1324, 1340, 1436, 1840, 2317, 2562, 4706, 4707, 4810, 4851, 4918, 5209, 5773, 5799, 6839, 7028, 7190, 7809, 8176, 8888, 8927, 9697, 9840.

Kerala Lucky Draw Seventh Prize Winners: Rs. 500

7th Prize Winners Ticket No – 0017, 0108, 0437, 0547, 0573, 0775, 0938, 1292, 1557, 1635, 1744, 1915, 1983, 2254,

2310, 2506, 2574, 2689, 2706, 2787, 3124, 3380, 3384, 3403, 3511, 3544, 3556, 3706,

3717, 3739, 3912, 4164, 4174, 4366, 4511, 4572, 4812, 4854, 5022, 5356, 5450, 5529,

5552, 5664, 5665, 5771, 5816, 5875, 5981, 6095, 6185, 6187, 6389, 6391, 6423, 6470,

6522, 6729, 7008, 7199, 7246, 7980, 8079, 8091, 8127, 8259, 8284, 8423, 8448, 8764,

9093, 9429, 9541, 9860, 9957, 9987

Kerala Lucky Draw Eighth Prize Winners: Rs. 200

8th Prize Winners Ticket No – 0057, 0078, 0224, 0475, 0505, 0616, 0657, 0671, 0848, 0894, 0897, 1200, 1273, 1398, 1651, 1790, 1850, 1883, 1893, 1964, 2031, 2130, 2323, 2449, 2476, 2494, 2578, 2675, 2764, 2821, 2910, 3161, 3551, 3710, 3916, 4056, 4075, 4247, 4301, 4331, 4539, 4569, 4635, 4636, 4703, 4805, 4816, 4864, 5277, 5295, 5625, 5720, 6061, 6214, 6266, 6520, 6531, 6629, 6448, 6518, 6548, 6545, 6626, 7088, 7090, 7091, 7164, 7184, 7272, 7338, 7654, 7722, 7875, 8095, 8186, 8337, 8373, 8386, 8501, 8545, 8832, 8839, 9044, 9102, 9201, 9243, 9320, 9354, 9380, 9543, 9600, 9645

Kerala Lucky Draw Ninth Prize Winners: Rs. 100

9th Prize Winners Ticket No – 0055, 0142, 0210, 0240, 0321, 0474, 0506, 0508, 0575, 0607, 0789, 0966, 1055, 1072, 1116, 1155, 1159, 1193, 1213, 1214, 1299, 1350, 1356, 1519, 1588, 1645, 1649, 1739, 1802, 1818, 1904, 2100, 2199, 2396, 2466, 2482, 2488, 2494, 2534, 2867, 2874, 2877, 3096, 3081, 3200, 3227, 3266, 3292, 3299, 3311, 3390, 3560, 4032, 4069, 4103, 4107, 4169, 4212, 4227, 4263, 4627, 4765, 4792, 5099, 5114, 5257, 5305, 5316, 5425, 5431, 5516, 5663, 5894, 6045, 6106, 6325, 6329, 6485, 6516, 6523, 6578, 6682, 6694, 6715, 6718, 6996, 7000, 7194, 7212, 7263, 7381, 7418, 7438, 7597, 7968, 7972, 7974, 8328, 8342, 8393, 8506, 8618, 8848, 8256, 8354, 8386, 8541, 8555, 8783, 8814, 8916, 8919, 9002, 9344, 9347, 9401, 9516, 9577, 9666, 9684, 9701, 9731

Kerala Lottery Result Today, 04-10-2025: Prize structure of Karunya KR 725 Bumper Lottery

1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000 (30 Lakhs)

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000 (5 Lakh)

4th Prize: ₹5,000

5th Prize: ₹2,000

6th Prize: ₹1,000

7th Prize: ₹5,00

8th Prize: ₹200

9th Prize: ₹100

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

(Disclaimer: The playing of a lottery is an addictive habit, and therefore, playing should be done responsibly. The content presented here is for informational purposes only and must not be considered as financial advice or an invitation to play. NewsX neither supports nor recommends any lottery game in any manner.)