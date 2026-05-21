Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 21.05.2026, Sambad Dear Star 1 PM Thursday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List| 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No
Nagaland Lottery Result Today (21-05-2026) LIVE Updates | Nagaland Sambad Dear Star 1 PM Lottery Result: The major aim of this lottery is to fund several welfare schemes in the state. People can view the Nagaland Sambad Bumper Lottery Result online at the official website, statelottery.nagaland.gov.in, where the result will be streamed live. Get ready for the announcement of today’s lucky winners! Each ticket consists of Rs. 50. This lottery is organised by the state of Nagaland, where 7 different lotteries are held weekly, with 7 draws in total. The Nagaland Sambad lottery is one of the most popular draws, held at 3 PM.
The highly anticipated Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result will be declared today, Thursday, at 3 PM by the Nagaland State Lottery Department at PR Hill Junction, Kohima. The Nagaland Sambad Bumper Lucky Draw will be declared at 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM. This much-awaited draw brings with it the most thrilling cash prizes, the largest of which, ₹1 Crore, will be given to the first prize winner, followed by ₹30 Lakhs for the second prize winner to and ₹5 Lakhs for the third prize winner.
The live results and complete list of winning numbers for the Nagaland Samabad Dear Star Bumper Draw will be released at 3 pm. Find out below if you’re one of the lucky winners!
First Prize 1 Crore Winners Ticket No- (Yet To Be Announced)
Second Prize Winners Ticket No – (Yet To Be Announced)
Third Prize Winners Ticket No – (Yet To Be Announced)
Nagaland Lottery Result Today 4TH PRIZE Ticket no – (Yet To Be Announced)
5TH PRIZE ticket no – (Yet To Be Announced)
1st Prize: ₹1,00,00,000 (1 Crore)
2nd Prize: ₹10,000
3rd Prize: ₹500
4th Prize: ₹250
5th Prize: ₹120
(Disclaimer: The playing of a lottery is an addictive habit, and therefore, playing should be done responsibly. The content presented here is for informational purposes only and must not be considered as financial advice or an invitation to play. NewsX neither supports nor recommends any lottery game in any manner.)
Nagaland Lottery Result Today will be declared on the official site.
If you win a prize, do remember that 30% of the amount you win will be deducted as tax, and another 10% as agent commission. These deductions are made from the total prize money that you win.
Stay updated with us for the Nagaland Lottery results on 21 May, 2026. Please note that purchasing Nagaland lottery tickets online is strictly prohibited, as the state government does not permit the sale or purchase of tickets through online mediums. Anyone doing so may face legal proceedings or penalties. Participants are requested to buy tickets from authorized offline vendors to avoid any legal complications.