PAK Vs BAN Live Cricket Score and Updates, Asia Cup 2025 T20I Super 4: Salman Ali Agha Led Pakistan Looks To Book Their Spot In Finals!

(Image Credit: News X)

Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score and Updates, Asian Cup 2025 Super 4 Match 5 PAK Vs BAN Scorecard: Pakistan vs Bangladesh match in the Super Four phase of the Asia Cup 2025 has been billed as a virtual semi final with the winner in the match getting a chance to face India in the final with the loser automatically getting out of the tournament. India had already reached the final defeating Bangladesh by a huge margin of 41 runs and thus Pakistan and Bangladesh were left to fight over the second place. With 2 points and a slightly higher net run rate, Pakistan entered this match as it recovered by winning over Sri Lanka. Pakistan have historically dominated this T20 competition as they have won 20 of their 25 encounters with Bangladesh who have only won 5. Nevertheless, Bangladesh demonstrated potential in recent life by winning two out of three T20Is in a home series, then Pakistan came back to win the match. Mohammad Haris has also excelled in recent games scoring highly in the recent matches and getting into this match in good shape. In India, the fans are able to view the match on SonyLIV or the Sony Sports Network. The match will commence at 8:00 PM IST.