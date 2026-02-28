PAK vs SL Match Highlights Today T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match Full Scorecard: Shanaka’s Knock in Vain; Pakistan Beat Sri Lanka by 5 Runs But Fail to Reach Semifinals | PAK (212/8) vs SL (207/6)

PAK vs SL Match Highlights T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan crashed out of the T20 World Cup on Saturday despite edging Sri Lanka by five runs in their Super 8 clash in Pallekele, as New Zealand sealed a semifinal spot thanks to a superior net run rate.
Opting to bat first, Pakistan posted a massive 212/8, powered by a brilliant century from Sahibzada Farhan (100) and a fiery 84 from Fakhar Zaman. However, Pakistan needed to restrict Sri Lanka to 147 or below to overtake New Zealand’s net run rate — a target they ultimately failed to achieve, ending their semifinal hopes.
Earlier, Sahibzada Farhan’s record-breaking hundred off 59 balls and Fakhar Zaman’s 84-run knock powered Pakistan to a strong total of 212/8 in 20 overs versus Sri Lanka. Farhan surpassed Virat Kohli’s record for most runs in T20 World Cups. Babar Azam, Saim Ayub and Salman Mirza dropped from Pakistan’s playing XI for the Super 8 clash against Sri Lanka. TOSS — Sri Lanka captain, Dasun Shanaka, wins the toss as the hosts decide to bowl first against Pakistan.
A game for the ages!
With a semi-final spot in sight, Sahibzada Farhan became the first player to score two centuries in the tournament, even going past Virat Kohli’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup run tally.
Sri Lanka's spirited fightback nearly stole it. High-quality cricket at its…
Pakistan win — but what a finish! Dasun Shanaka almost pulled off the unthinkable. The final two deliveries were spot on from Shaheen Afridi — especially the last one, a low full toss right on the off-side tramline. Shanaka stays still and lets it go. No signal from the umpire. Pakistan sign off with a win, but their campaign ends here. Pakistan (212/8) beat Sri Lanka (207/6) by 5 runs | Shanaka 76*; Ahmed 3/23
SIX! That’s three in a row from Shanaka! The Sri Lanka captain is on fire! Shaheen misses the yorker and serves a slot ball outside off — Shanaka stands tall and drives it clean over cover yet again. Hat-trick of sixes! Just 6 needed off 2 now — the atmosphere in Pallekele is electric. Sri Lanka 207/6 in 19.4 overs vs Pakistan (212/8)
New Zealand secure a spot in the semis! 👏🇳🇿
Sri Lanka cross the 147-run mark, knocking Pakistan out of semi-final contention. 👀
ICC Men's #T20WorldCup, SUPER 8, #SLvPAK | LIVE NOW
SIX! Fifty for Dasun Shanaka! Short of a length and not wide enough — Shanaka steps forward and smashes the cut high over wide long-off. Absolute monster of a hit! He raises his bat to acknowledge the applause — captain leading from the front. Sri Lanka 185/6 in 18.5 overs vs Pakistan (212/8) in Pallekele