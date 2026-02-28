PAK vs SL Match Highlights Today T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match Full Scorecard: Shanaka’s Knock in Vain; Pakistan Beat Sri Lanka by 5 Runs But Fail to Reach Semifinals | PAK (212/8) vs SL (207/6)

PAK vs SL Match Highlights T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan crashed out of the T20 World Cup on Saturday despite edging Sri Lanka by five runs in their Super 8 clash in Pallekele, as New Zealand sealed a semifinal spot thanks to a superior net run rate.

Pakistan were knocked out of the T20 World Cup on Saturday despite a narrow five-run win over Sri Lanka in their Super Eights clash in Pallekele, as New Zealand advanced to the semifinals based on a superior net run rate.

Opting to bat first, Pakistan posted a massive 212/8, powered by a brilliant century from Sahibzada Farhan (100) and a fiery 84 from Fakhar Zaman. However, Pakistan needed to restrict Sri Lanka to 147 or below to overtake New Zealand’s net run rate — a target they ultimately failed to achieve, ending their semifinal hopes.

Earlier, Sahibzada Farhan’s record-breaking hundred off 59 balls and Fakhar Zaman’s 84-run knock powered Pakistan to a strong total of 212/8 in 20 overs versus Sri Lanka. Farhan surpassed Virat Kohli’s record for most runs in T20 World Cups. Babar Azam, Saim Ayub and Salman Mirza dropped from Pakistan’s playing XI for the Super 8 clash against Sri Lanka. TOSS — Sri Lanka captain, Dasun Shanaka, wins the toss as the hosts decide to bowl first against Pakistan.

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dushan Hemantha, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Kusal Perera, Pramod Madushan, Janith Liyanage, Kamil Mishara