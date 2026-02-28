LIVE TV
PAK vs SL Match Highlights Today T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match Full Scorecard: Shanaka’s Knock in Vain; Pakistan Beat Sri Lanka by 5 Runs But Fail to Reach Semifinals | PAK (212/8) vs SL (207/6)

🕒 Updated: February 28, 2026 23:26:16 IST
✍️ Written by: Aditya Chauhan

PAK vs SL Match Highlights T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan crashed out of the T20 World Cup on Saturday despite edging Sri Lanka by five runs in their Super 8 clash in Pallekele, as New Zealand sealed a semifinal spot thanks to a superior net run rate.

LIVE | PAK vs SL Live Score T20 World Cup 2026 Today Super 8 Match Updates here on NewsX | Photo Credit: ICC- X
LIVE | PAK vs SL Live Score T20 World Cup 2026 Today Super 8 Match Updates here on NewsX | Photo Credit: ICC- X

SL vs PAK Match Highlights T20 World Cup 2026 Updates: Pakistan were knocked out of the T20 World Cup on Saturday despite a narrow five-run win over Sri Lanka in their Super Eights clash in Pallekele, as New Zealand advanced to the semifinals based on a superior net run rate. Stay tuned for PAK vs SL live score, live cricket score, PAK vs SL live cricket score, PAK vs SL live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster clash between Pakistan and Sri Lanka here on NewsX.

Opting to bat first, Pakistan posted a massive 212/8, powered by a brilliant century from Sahibzada Farhan (100) and a fiery 84 from Fakhar Zaman. However, Pakistan needed to restrict Sri Lanka to 147 or below to overtake New Zealand’s net run rate — a target they ultimately failed to achieve, ending their semifinal hopes. 

Earlier, Sahibzada Farhan’s record-breaking hundred off 59 balls and Fakhar Zaman’s 84-run knock powered Pakistan to a strong total of 212/8 in 20 overs versus Sri Lanka. Farhan surpassed Virat Kohli’s record for most runs in T20 World Cups. Babar Azam, Saim Ayub and Salman Mirza dropped from Pakistan’s playing XI for the Super 8 clash against Sri Lanka. TOSS — Sri Lanka captain, Dasun Shanaka, wins the toss as the hosts decide to bowl first against Pakistan. 

PAK vs NZ Live Score T20 World Cup 2026 Today Super 8 Clash

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dushan Hemantha, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Kusal Perera, Pramod Madushan, Janith Liyanage, Kamil Mishara
Pakistan Squad: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq, Khawaja Nafay, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf

Live Updates

  • 23:00 (IST) 28 Feb 2026

    PAK vs SL Live Score: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, a game for the ages!

  • 22:53 (IST) 28 Feb 2026

    Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup: Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 5 runs

    Pakistan win — but what a finish! Dasun Shanaka almost pulled off the unthinkable. The final two deliveries were spot on from Shaheen Afridi — especially the last one, a low full toss right on the off-side tramline. Shanaka stays still and lets it go. No signal from the umpire. Pakistan sign off with a win, but their campaign ends here. Pakistan (212/8) beat Sri Lanka (207/6) by 5 runs | Shanaka 76*; Ahmed 3/23

  • 22:44 (IST) 28 Feb 2026

    T20 World Cup Live Score: Unreal batting from Shanaka!

    SIX! That’s three in a row from Shanaka! The Sri Lanka captain is on fire! Shaheen misses the yorker and serves a slot ball outside off — Shanaka stands tall and drives it clean over cover yet again. Hat-trick of sixes! Just 6 needed off 2 now — the atmosphere in Pallekele is electric. Sri Lanka 207/6 in 19.4 overs vs Pakistan (212/8)

  • 22:34 (IST) 28 Feb 2026

    PAK vs SL Live Cricket Score: New Zealand are into the semis of T20 World Cup 2026

  • 22:29 (IST) 28 Feb 2026

    T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score: Captain's knock from Shanaka!

    SIX! Fifty for Dasun Shanaka! Short of a length and not wide enough — Shanaka steps forward and smashes the cut high over wide long-off. Absolute monster of a hit! He raises his bat to acknowledge the applause — captain leading from the front. Sri Lanka 185/6 in 18.5 overs vs Pakistan (212/8) in Pallekele

QUICK LINKS