PAK vs BAN 1st ODI Live Score: Pakistan 91/9 After 25 Overs | Nahid Rana’s Fifer Puts Bangladesh On Top

PAK vs BAN 1st ODI

PAK vs BAN 1st ODI Live Score and Updates: Nahid Rana’s fifer puts Pakistan in big trouble. Nahid Rana picked up two important wickets of Sahibzada Farhan and Shamyl Hussain to put the visitors on the back-foot. Bangladesh national cricket team won the toss and chose to field first in Dhaka on Wednesday, 11th March. Captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz said the decision was influenced by the expected night conditions and backed his bowling attack to make early breakthroughs. Meanwhile, Shaheen Shah Afridi admitted he would have preferred batting first to ease pressure on the debutants and allow them to play freely. The Pakistan national cricket team skipper also felt that a total around 270–280 would be competitive on this surface. Sahibzada Farhan makes his ODI debut for the Men in Green.

Pakistan: The “Bold” Experiment

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has signaled a massive shift in strategy. In a move that shocked many, former captain Babar Azam, along with Naseem Shah and Saim Ayub, were omitted from the squad. Under the leadership of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan has traveled with an experimental 15-member squad featuring six uncapped players.

The spotlight will be on Sahibzada Farhan, who enters this series as the highest run-scorer of the 2026 T20 World Cup (383 runs). With Mohammad Rizwan providing the veteran presence behind the stumps, Pakistan is banking on youthful exuberance to wash away the bitter taste of their early World Cup exit.

Bangladesh: Seeking the Winning Habit

For the hosts, this series is about building a sustainable “true wicket” habit ahead of the 2027 World Cup. Captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz has emphasized playing on better batting tracks rather than typical Mirpur “rank turners.” While Bangladesh missed out on the T20 World Cup 2026 entirely, they remain a formidable force in the 50-over format at home. The return of Shoriful Islam and Nahid Rana bolsters a bowling attack that looks to exploit any signs of Pakistani inexperience.

Head-To-Head

In terms of their historical rivalry, Pakistan holds a dominant lead over Bangladesh in the ODI format. Out of the 39 matches played between the two nations, Pakistan has emerged victorious in 34 encounters, while Bangladesh has secured 5 wins. The most recent meeting between the sides took place during the 2023 ODI World Cup, where Pakistan claimed a comfortable 7-wicket victory.