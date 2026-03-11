PAK vs BAN 1st ODI Live Score: Pakistan 91/9 After 25 Overs | Nahid Rana’s Fifer Puts Bangladesh On Top

PAK vs BAN 1st ODI- Check Out the live updates from the Pakistan vs Bangladesh ODI match here on NewsX. Get all the latest updates and squad information here.
PAK vs BAN 1st ODI Live Score and Updates: Nahid Rana’s fifer puts Pakistan in big trouble. Nahid Rana picked up two important wickets of Sahibzada Farhan and Shamyl Hussain to put the visitors on the back-foot. Bangladesh national cricket team won the toss and chose to field first in Dhaka on Wednesday, 11th March. Captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz said the decision was influenced by the expected night conditions and backed his bowling attack to make early breakthroughs. Meanwhile, Shaheen Shah Afridi admitted he would have preferred batting first to ease pressure on the debutants and allow them to play freely. The Pakistan national cricket team skipper also felt that a total around 270–280 would be competitive on this surface. Sahibzada Farhan makes his ODI debut for the Men in Green.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has signaled a massive shift in strategy. In a move that shocked many, former captain Babar Azam, along with Naseem Shah and Saim Ayub, were omitted from the squad. Under the leadership of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan has traveled with an experimental 15-member squad featuring six uncapped players.
The spotlight will be on Sahibzada Farhan, who enters this series as the highest run-scorer of the 2026 T20 World Cup (383 runs). With Mohammad Rizwan providing the veteran presence behind the stumps, Pakistan is banking on youthful exuberance to wash away the bitter taste of their early World Cup exit.
For the hosts, this series is about building a sustainable “true wicket” habit ahead of the 2027 World Cup. Captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz has emphasized playing on better batting tracks rather than typical Mirpur “rank turners.” While Bangladesh missed out on the T20 World Cup 2026 entirely, they remain a formidable force in the 50-over format at home. The return of Shoriful Islam and Nahid Rana bolsters a bowling attack that looks to exploit any signs of Pakistani inexperience.
In terms of their historical rivalry, Pakistan holds a dominant lead over Bangladesh in the ODI format. Out of the 39 matches played between the two nations, Pakistan has emerged victorious in 34 encounters, while Bangladesh has secured 5 wins. The most recent meeting between the sides took place during the 2023 ODI World Cup, where Pakistan claimed a comfortable 7-wicket victory.
From overs 19 to 25, Bangladesh national cricket team tightened their grip on the match with disciplined bowling. Nahid Rana and Mehidy Hasan Miraz kept the scoring in check as Faheem Ashraf and Hussain Talat struggled to build momentum, with Pakistan reaching 72/6 after 21 overs. Miraz then delivered a crucial blow in the 22nd over, dismissing Talat and Shaheen Afridi lbw to reduce Pakistan national cricket team to 81/8. Soon after, Taskin Ahmed removed Mohammad Wasim, leaving Pakistan reeling at 82/9 after 23 overs. Although Faheem Ashraf briefly counterattacked with two boundaries off Miraz in the 25th over, Pakistan could only...
The 17th over from Mehidy Hasan Miraz was extremely tight for Bangladesh national cricket team. Salman Agha managed a single off the first ball, while Hussain Talat struggled to score and defended the remaining deliveries. Pakistan crawled to 65/4 after 17 overs. The 18th over saw Nahid Rana continue his remarkable spell. After conceding a boundary to Salman Agha, Rana struck again as Agha was caught by Tanzid Hasan at short square leg, completing a superb five-wicket haul. Abdul Samad then came to the crease and safely played out the final delivery. At the end of 18 overs, Pakistan national cricket...
The 15th over from Taskin Ahmed brought five runs for Pakistan national cricket team. Mohammad Rizwan struck a boundary through square leg but struggled to rotate the strike consistently, managing only a single off the final delivery. Pakistan moved to 60/3 after 15 overs. The 16th over saw Nahid Rana continue his destructive spell. After Rizwan cut a short ball for four, Rana responded with a superb delivery that found the edge, with Litton Das taking the catch behind the stumps. Hussain Talat then came to the crease and defended the final ball. At the end of 16 overs, Pakistan were...