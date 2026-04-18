RCB vs DC Live Score, IPL 2026 Match 26, 18 April 2026: Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Set for High-Scoring Clash at 3:30 PM IST

RCB vs DC IPL 2026 Live Score

RCB vs DC Live Score, IPL 2026 Match 26, 18 April 2026: Welcome to our live coverage of today’s Indian Premier League 2026 match, where all eyes are on Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bengaluru as they take on a struggling Delhi Capitals side at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB come into this match looking like one of the most settled sides this season, sitting second on the table with 8 points from 5 matches. They’ve been scoring big, winning consistently, and most importantly, finding different match-winners. On the other side, Delhi Capitals are still trying to figure things out. With just 4 points from 4 matches, their campaign has lost early momentum, and the absence of Mitchell Starc hasn’t helped either. So as we settle in for today’s IPL double-header, an in-form RCB looking to tighten their grip at the top, and a Delhi side desperate to turn things around.

RCB vs DC IPL 2026 : Match Venue & Pitch Report

The pitch at the Chinnaswamy Stadium continues is considered to be a batting paradie and today looks no different. The 54 meters square and around 60 meters boundary holds very little margin for error for the bowlers. The surface is expected to be flat, offering true bounce and pace, allowing batters to play their shots freely right from the start. Looking at the stats, this venue has been a run-fest with the average first-innings score stands at around 167. The highest total recorded here is a massive 287, while the lowest is 95. On average, teams lose around 6 wickets. Out of 40 matches played here, 33 have been dominated by batters compared to just 7 where bowlers had a impact.

How to Watch RCB vs DC Live Streaming & TV Broadcast

The IPL 2026 matches are available for live streaming on the JioHotstar. Fans can watch the match on TV on the Star Sports Network channels.