India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: Kartavya Path Parade, President Murmu’s Speech & National Celebrations

Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: India is all set to celebrate its 77th Republic Day on January 26, 2026, commemorating the adoption of the Indian Constitution, which came into force on this day in 1950. We bring to you live updates about India's 77th Republic Day celebration.

Republic day 2026 Live Updates.

Republic Day 2026 Live Updates: India is all set to observe its 77th Republic Day on January 26, 2026, commemorating the historic adoption of the Indian Constitution, which came into effect on the same day in the year 1950.

This year’s celebrations of India’s biggest cultural and patriotic occasion will revolve around the “Vande Mataram” theme chosen by the Union Ministry of Culture as an ode to India’s cultural icon completing its historic journey of 150 years in the freedom fight of India.

President Droupadi Murmu will lead the celebrations at Kartavya Path in the capital city of Delhi, in the gracious presence of the President of the European Council, Mr. Antonio Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ms. Ursula Von Der Leyen.

Millions across the country and the world are expected to tune in for the live coverage of the Republic Day parade, which will begin at 9:00 AM IST from Kartavya Path (formerly Rajpath) in New Delhi.

The parade will showcase an impressive array of tableaux, cultural performances, and a glimpse into India’s defense capabilities, highlighting the nation’s journey, achievements, and aspirations.

ALSO READ: What Is ‘Phased Battle Array’? Indian Army’s New Display To Debut At Republic Day 2026 Parade