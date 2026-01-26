LIVE TV
India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: Kartavya Path Parade, President Murmu’s Speech & National Celebrations

🕒 Updated: January 26, 2026 04:43:24 IST
✍️ Written by: Sofia Babu Chacko

Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: India is all set to celebrate its 77th Republic Day on January 26, 2026, commemorating the adoption of the Indian Constitution, which came into force on this day in 1950. We bring to you live updates about India's 77th Republic Day celebration.

Republic day 2026 Live Updates.

Republic Day 2026 Live Updates:  India is all set to observe its 77th Republic Day on January 26, 2026, commemorating the historic adoption of the Indian Constitution, which came into effect on the same day in the year 1950.

This year’s celebrations of India’s biggest cultural and patriotic occasion will revolve around the “Vande Mataram” theme chosen by the Union Ministry of Culture as an ode to India’s cultural icon completing its historic journey of 150 years in the freedom fight of India.

President Droupadi Murmu will lead the celebrations at Kartavya Path in the capital city of Delhi, in the gracious presence of the President of the European Council, Mr. Antonio Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ms. Ursula Von Der Leyen.

Millions across the country and the world are expected to tune in for the live coverage of the Republic Day parade, which will begin at 9:00 AM IST from Kartavya Path (formerly Rajpath) in New Delhi.

The parade will showcase an impressive array of tableaux, cultural performances, and a glimpse into India’s defense capabilities, highlighting the nation’s journey, achievements, and aspirations.

Live Updates

  • 04:53 (IST) 26 Jan 2026

    Republic Day 2026 Live Updates: What Time Does the Republic Day Parade Start?

    The Republic Day parade usually begins around 10:00 AM at Kartavya Path. However, spectators are required to reach the venue much earlier.

    Entry gates typically open before dawn, and authorities advise people to arrive by 5:00 AM or earlier to complete security checks and reach their designated seating areas on time.

  • 04:41 (IST) 26 Jan 2026

    Republic Day 2026 Live Updates: Colonel Sofiya Qureshi Awarded Vishisht Seva Medal in Republic Day Honours

    A key face of Operation Sindoor against Pakistan-based terrorists in 2025, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi has been named among the 301 military awardees in the 2026 Republic Day honours list.

  • 04:02 (IST) 26 Jan 2026

    Republic Day 2026 Live Updates: Parade Tickets Sold Out

    Online ticket sales for the Republic Day parade have closed after being open from January 5 to 14, with no tickets now available on any platform.

    Visitors with valid tickets are advised to arrive early, as gates will open at 7:00 AM and strict security checks with ID verification will be in place.

India’s 77th Republic Day 2026 LIVE Updates: Kartavya Path Parade, President Murmu’s Speech & National Celebrations

QUICK LINKS