SCO Summit 2025 Live: PM Modi Meets Xi Jinping In Tianjin, Says Stability Returning In India-China Ties

SCO Summit 2025 LIVE Tianjin, China: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met on Sunday for the first time in nearly ten months, holding talks on improving bilateral relations. The meeting comes at a time when India’s ties with the United States have cooled due to Trump’s trade and tariff policies under President Donald Trump. Modi and Xi are scheduled to meet on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in China, where other global leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Egyptian Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly will also be present.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted that the environment of stability in India-China relations has been restored, noting the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra as a positive step. He emphasized that the relationship between the two countries should be built on trust, respect, and resilience. Congratulating President Xi Jinping on hosting a successful SCO Summit, Modi said both sides have agreed on better border management and announced that direct flights between India and China will resume soon.
“The world today is swept by once-in-a-century transformations. The international situation is both fluid and chaotic… This year marks the 75th anniversary of China-India diplomatic ties. Both sides need to approach and handle our relationship from a strategic height and long-term perspective. We must also step up to our historic responsibility to uphold multilateralism, work together to bring about a multipolar world and more democracy in international relations, and to make our true contributions to peace and prosperity in Asia and around the world,” he said.
“China and India are two ancient civilisations in the East. We are the world’s two most populous countries, and we are also important members of the Global South. We both shoulder the historical responsibility of improving the well-being of our two peoples, promoting the solidarity and rejuvenation of developing countries, and promoting the progress of human society. It is the right choice for both countries to be friends who have good neighbourly and amicable ties, partners who enable each other’s success, and to have the dragon and the elephant come together,” he said.
In his opening remarks during the bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tianjin, Chinese President Xi Jinping observed that the world is undergoing a major transformation.
During his bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India and China’s special representatives have reached an understanding on border management. He highlighted the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and confirmed that direct flights between the two nations will soon restart. Emphasizing the broader significance of cooperation, Modi said the aspirations of 2.8 billion people are tied to India-China relations, adding that such collaboration can contribute to the welfare of humanity. He reaffirmed India’s commitment to strengthening ties on the foundation of mutual trust, respect, and sensitivity.