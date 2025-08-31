SCO Summit 2025 Live: PM Modi Meets Xi Jinping In Tianjin, Says Stability Returning In India-China Ties

#UPDATE | The bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Tianjin, China, is now over. https://t.co/FYJDsTtCQB PM Modi and Xi Jinping meetat SCO Summit in China, with talks focused on bilateral ties as India’s US relations face strain. Photo/ANI. — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2025





SCO Summit 2025 LIVE Tianjin, China: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping met on Sunday for the first time in nearly ten months, holding talks on improving bilateral relations. The meeting comes at a time when India’s ties with the United States have cooled due to Trump’s trade and tariff policies under President Donald Trump. Modi and Xi are scheduled to meet on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in China, where other global leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Egyptian Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly will also be present.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted that the environment of stability in India-China relations has been restored, noting the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra as a positive step. He emphasized that the relationship between the two countries should be built on trust, respect, and resilience. Congratulating President Xi Jinping on hosting a successful SCO Summit, Modi said both sides have agreed on better border management and announced that direct flights between India and China will resume soon.

Key Highlights: