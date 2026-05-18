Sensex Today | Nifty Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty Faces Crude Oil Pressure; Tata Steel, Vodafone Idea In Focus
Sensex Today | Nifty 50 | Stock Market Live Updates: Good morning, traders. If last week was volatile, this week may not begin any calmer for Dalal street.
Markets begin Monday’s session under fresh pressure from climbing crude oil prices, global uncertainty and bond yield concerns. At the moment, Brent crude oil is about $110 a barrel. But investors are getting more and more nervous about inflation, fuel prices and the stance of foreign investors with every spike in oil prices.
That said, this may also be one of the last busy weeks of the current earnings season, meaning stock-specific action is likely to remain hot throughout the day.
It’s pretty much the same job for nifty bulls. Somehow, last week, the index held the crucial level of 23,500.
Nifty Bank underperformed on Friday, and so all eyes will be on banking stocks. Rate-sensitive sectors, especially PSU banks, are coming under fresh pressure due to rising bond yields again, which could see sharp intraday moves.
Shares like Tata Steel, Vodafone Idea, ITC Hotels and Hindustan Copper may see earnings-driven action as investors will respond to quarterly numbers and management commentary.
We will follow all major market action, Sensex-Nifty movement, sectoral activities, top performers and underperformers, earnings and global cues throughout the session.
Stay tuned for all the LIVE stock market updates today.
Gold and silver prices continued to witness sharp volatility in the domestic market as investors tracked global uncertainty, crude oil prices and currency movement. The weakness in the Indian rupee and uncertainty around Iran-US peace talks are making bullion traders anxious ahead of Monday’s session. While inflation worries support gold prices, a stronger US dollar could limit further upside in international bullion prices.
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After two strong weeks of gains, Dalal Street finally hit the brakes this week as profit booking, rising crude oil prices and a record-low rupee weighed on investor sentiment. The Sensex and Nifty both ended the week in the red, but GIFT Nifty signals are hinting at a mildly positive start for Monday’s session. Traders will now closely watch whether the market can hold key support levels despite pressure from inflation worries, foreign fund outflows and global uncertainty.
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Dalal Street may witness yet another stock-specific session on Monday, with markets looking forward to another bout of earnings reports, funding plans, and sector-specific updates. The spotlight might stay on telecom, metals, PSU stocks, and transport-related stocks on the back of the hike in CNG prices and company updates. Global factors, the fuel prices, IMD weather forecasts and a trip to Europe by PM Narendra Modi may all play out over time during the day.
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