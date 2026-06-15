Sensex Today | Nifty50 Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Today: GIFT Nifty Signals Strong Start; Will Bulls Stay In Control?

Sensex Today | Nifty50 Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Today: GIFT Nifty Signals Strong Start; Will Bulls Stay In Control?

Good morning, readers!

Welcome to our live coverage of the stock market today.

Dalal Street had a positive closing in the last trading week and a new trading week begins today. Benchmark indices trimmed their weekly losses on Friday, led by a sharp rally in banking and heavyweight stocks. Investor sentiment also improved thanks to better global sentiment and the recent measures the RBI took to attract more foreign currency inflows.

The good mood appears to have spilt over into Monday. Before the opening bell, GIFT Nifty was firmly in the green. It was up 359.50 points, or 1.52 per cent, at 23,988, indicating a likely gap-up opening for both the Sensex and Nifty at 7:52 AM.

Investors will be keenly watching India’s inflation numbers, which will be announced; the weekly F&O expiry; and international factors, specifically the progress of the proposed US-Iran deal and its implications for crude oil prices.

The Nifty 50 closed up 461.30 points or 1.99%, to 23,622.90, while the Sensex rose by 1,695.40 points or 2.30%, to 75,527.95 on Friday.

We will continue to update you on the Sensex, Nifty, market movers, and other factors that are influencing Dalal Street through the day.

Stay tuned for LIVE stock market updates today.