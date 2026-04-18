LIVE | SRH vs CSK IPL 2026 Today Match Updates: Abhishek Sharma Departs, Chennai Super Kings Bounce Back

SRH vs CSK Live Score IPL 2026: Catch Live Score, live cricket updates, and ball-by-ball commentary of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings from IPL 2026 in Hyderabad here on NewsX. You can watch Hyderabad vs Chennai live streaming on JioHotstar.
SRH vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma (59) departed after scoring the joint-fastest fifty of the season. Chennai Super Kings bounced back in the clash after the early onslaught from the Orange Army. Jamie Overton and Mukesh Choudhary picked up two wickets each. Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy are now at the crease for SRH. Stay tuned for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 live score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match scorecard key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster SRH vs CSK IPL encounter here on NewsX. Sunrisers Hyderabad will host the five-time champions in the evening match on Saturday. It is a crucial clash as the points table of the Indian Premier League gets interesting. Neither team had the best start in the season, but they are coming into this clash on the back of some positive form. The Orange Army has four points in five games. Meanwhile, the Super Kings, after losing their first three games, have recorded back-to-back wins. However, thanks to their three losses, the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side has a negative net run rate.
Toss Update: Chennai Super Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
Sunrisers Hyderabad started their season with a loss against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. However, they bounced back with a win against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Meanwhile, the Orange Army then lost back-to-back games against Lucknow Super Giants. Their win against the Rajasthan Royals impressed the fans thanks the special bowling performance from debutants Sakib Hussain and Praful Hinge. The two pacers picked up four wickets each, with Hinge becoming the first player to pick three wickets in the first over of an innings in the IPL.
The five-time champions, Chennai Super Kings, have not had the best time since the last season. CSK finished last in IPL 2025, and it looked like a similar fate awaited them in the 19th season of the Indian Premier League as well after losing the first three games. However, CSK bounced back strongly and won their last two games against DC and KKR. Sanju Samson scored a century against the Capitals and made 48 vs the Knight Riders.
Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (C), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora (wk), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga, Smaran Ravichandran, Sakib Hussain, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Zeeshan Ansari, Dilshan Madushanka, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar, Gerald Coetzee
Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Matthew Short, Akeal Hosein, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Matt Henry, MS Dhoni, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Urvil Patel, Aman Khan, Zakary Foulkes, Ramakrishna Ghosh
Anshul Kamoj has possibly saved at least 10 runs for the Chennai Super Kings. The right-arm pacer dismissed Heinrich Klaasen on the second ball of the 18th over with an off-side yorker that was dragged on back to the stumps by the South African batter. Meanwhile, Liam Livingstone came to the crease as an impact sub replacing Travis Head.
Jamie Overton could not close out his spell strongly. After picking three wickets in his first three overs, the English pacer went for 14 runs in the 17th over. Heinrich Klaasen and Salil Arora hit a four each in the over as SRH aim to end big in the first innings.
Heinrich Klaasen smashes his 10th IPL fifty with a calm single off Noor Ahmad 👏
Controlled knock, composed finish as he raises the bat to the crowd 🙌 pic.twitter.com/NnWoJ3ueWk
— Puneet Awasthi (@PuneetA77622712) April 18, 2026
Heinrich Klaasen scored his 10th IPL fifty as he once again took the attacking route against Noor Ahmad. He struck a six on the first ball of the 16th over before reaching the milestone in 32 balls. Meanwhile, Noor bowled a wicketless spell giving 33 runs in his four overs.
Gurjapneet Singh after an expensive set of first two overs bounced back with a tight third over. The CSK pacer despite being hit for a four in 15th over by Salil Arora gave away only six runs in the over.