LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan Apple IPhone 17 launch Apple iPhone apple nepal-protests KP Oli Resigned 2026 T20 World Cup CP Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
Live

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex And Nifty Open On A Green Note, Sets Positive Market Mood

🕒 Updated: September 10, 2025 09:18:57 IST
✍️ Written by: Aishwarya Samant

Stock Market LIVE Updates:  Befire we watch the charts today, Did you ever wonder why does it seem that certain stocks are in the limelight?

Stock Market LIVE Updates
Stock Market LIVE Updates

There are market giants such as Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, and Infosys. Their activities are able to tilt the whole index, and this has a natural tendency of keeping investors attached to them. Everyone in the market listens when they declare profits, acquisitions, or changes in policies.

But it’s not just about size. Companies such as Tata Motors and Vodafone Idea remain in the limelight due to the large retail interest and turnover. Investors adore the comeback story, and these companies do not disappoint on the same.

Volume trading is also a large factor—the more it trades, the more it looks. Combine frequent news releases, government policy adjustments, and even social media buzz, and you have the formula of a 24/7 schedule.

In case you are tracking the stock market of India, it is a smart action to track these always-in-focus stocks. They do not only enjoy a following, but in many cases, they are the harbingers of market direction.

What is on your watchlist amongst these stocks?

Top 5 Indian Stocks Always in Focus

  • Reliance Industries

    • Market heavyweight with large index weightage.

    • Drives overall market sentiment and trading volumes.

  • HDFC Bank

    • Leading private sector bank with strong fundamentals.

    • Often sets the tone for the financial sector.

  • Infosys

    • IT sector bellwether with global presence.

    • Frequently in news for buybacks, results, and outsourcing trends.

  • Tata Motors

    • Popular among retail investors.

    • Strong turnaround story; presence in EV and global markets.

  • Vodafone Idea

    • Widely held by retail investors.

    • Remains in focus due to debt restructuring, funding news, and sector developments.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gift Nifty Sets A Positive Stage For Sensex And Nifty Today, Early Trades Indicates GREEN!

Live Updates

  • 09:17 (IST) 10 Sep 2025

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex Open Over 300 points, Nifty At 24,974.30

    • Sensex rose by 357.76 points (0.44%) to 81,459.08
    • Nifty gained 105.70 points (0.43%) to 24,974.30

    Sensex and Nifty opened higher with gains of 0.44% and 0.43%, respectively, reflecting positive market sentiment and investor optimism amid favorable economic and global cues.

  • 09:00 (IST) 10 Sep 2025

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Global Market Clues Today | Wall Street Hits Record Highs as Rate Cut Bets Fuel Market Optimism

    Wall Street’s major indexes closed at all-time highs on Tuesday, sparking optimism among investors betting on upcoming Federal Reserve interest rate cuts to support economic growth. The S&P 500 climbed 0.27% to 6,512.61 points, surpassing last week’s record, while the Nasdaq rose 0.37% to 21,879.49 points for its second straight record close. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also hit a fresh peak, gaining 0.43% to 45,711.34 points.

    This rally was fueled by excitement over artificial intelligence and hopes for lower borrowing costs ahead. Meanwhile, UnitedHealth’s strong performance and a downward revision of U.S. payrolls by 911,000 jobs added to the positive sentiment.

    Across Asia, markets mostly traded higher, and GIFT Nifty signaled a positive open, showing that global cues are lifting investor confidence. However, U.S. futures showed mixed signals after the record Wall Street close overnight.

    In commodities, oil prices rose slightly after Israel attacked Hamas leadership in Qatar, and U.S. President Donald Trump urged Europe to impose tariffs on Russian oil buyers. Brent crude moved up to $66.74 a barrel, and West Texas Intermediate rose to $62.99.

    Gold continued to climb, fueled by Fed rate-cut expectations, while tech giants like Oracle and Apple made waves with cloud growth and new iPhone launches.

    How are you positioning yourself in this upbeat yet cautious market?

  • 08:34 (IST) 10 Sep 2025

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tuesday Market Wrap | Nifty Surges Past 24,850 With IT Stocks Leading

    On Tuesday, the Indian stock market had a good day with strong gains. The Nifty closed above 24,850 points, rising by 95.45 points or 0.39%. The Sensex also gained 314 points, closing at 81,101.32. Both the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices went up by 0.2%.

    The market was mainly supported by IT, pharma, and FMCG stocks. The IT sector did very well, rising by 2.8%, while pharma and FMCG went up by 0.5% each. However, the oil & gas and real estate sectors fell slightly by 0.3%.

    Some of the biggest winners on the Nifty were Infosys, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, and Adani Ports. On the other hand, stocks like Eternal, Trent, Jio Financial, Tata Motors, and Titan Company saw losses.

    Overall, it was a positive day for most sectors in the Indian stock market.

  • 08:19 (IST) 10 Sep 2025

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex Today | GIFT Nifty Tardes in positive, Hints A Positive Start

    GIFT Nifty trends suggest a strong opening for Indian markets, pointing to positive investor sentiment. As of early trade, GIFT Nifty showed a gain of 42 points or 0.17%, indicating a likely upbeat start for the broader index. Nifty futures were initially trading around the 25,005.50 mark.

    By 8:30 AM, the futures surged further to 25,025.00, marking a rise of 150 points from the previous close. This momentum reflects optimism in global and domestic cues, setting the tone for a potentially bullish trading session ahead in the Indian equity markets.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex And Nifty Open On A Green Note, Sets Positive Market Mood

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex And Nifty Open On A Green Note, Sets Positive Market Mood

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex And Nifty Open On A Green Note, Sets Positive Market Mood
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex And Nifty Open On A Green Note, Sets Positive Market Mood
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex And Nifty Open On A Green Note, Sets Positive Market Mood
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex And Nifty Open On A Green Note, Sets Positive Market Mood

QUICK LINKS