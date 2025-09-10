Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex And Nifty Open On A Green Note, Sets Positive Market Mood

Sensex and Nifty opened higher with gains of 0.44% and 0.43%, respectively, reflecting positive market sentiment and investor optimism amid favorable economic and global cues.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Befire we watch the charts today, Did you ever wonder why does it seem that certain stocks are in the limelight?
There are market giants such as Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, and Infosys. Their activities are able to tilt the whole index, and this has a natural tendency of keeping investors attached to them. Everyone in the market listens when they declare profits, acquisitions, or changes in policies.
But it’s not just about size. Companies such as Tata Motors and Vodafone Idea remain in the limelight due to the large retail interest and turnover. Investors adore the comeback story, and these companies do not disappoint on the same.
Volume trading is also a large factor—the more it trades, the more it looks. Combine frequent news releases, government policy adjustments, and even social media buzz, and you have the formula of a 24/7 schedule.
In case you are tracking the stock market of India, it is a smart action to track these always-in-focus stocks. They do not only enjoy a following, but in many cases, they are the harbingers of market direction.
What is on your watchlist amongst these stocks?
Reliance Industries
Market heavyweight with large index weightage.
Drives overall market sentiment and trading volumes.
HDFC Bank
Leading private sector bank with strong fundamentals.
Often sets the tone for the financial sector.
Infosys
IT sector bellwether with global presence.
Frequently in news for buybacks, results, and outsourcing trends.
Tata Motors
Popular among retail investors.
Strong turnaround story; presence in EV and global markets.
Vodafone Idea
Widely held by retail investors.
Remains in focus due to debt restructuring, funding news, and sector developments.
Wall Street’s major indexes closed at all-time highs on Tuesday, sparking optimism among investors betting on upcoming Federal Reserve interest rate cuts to support economic growth. The S&P 500 climbed 0.27% to 6,512.61 points, surpassing last week’s record, while the Nasdaq rose 0.37% to 21,879.49 points for its second straight record close. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also hit a fresh peak, gaining 0.43% to 45,711.34 points.
This rally was fueled by excitement over artificial intelligence and hopes for lower borrowing costs ahead. Meanwhile, UnitedHealth’s strong performance and a downward revision of U.S. payrolls by 911,000 jobs added to the positive sentiment.
Across Asia, markets mostly traded higher, and GIFT Nifty signaled a positive open, showing that global cues are lifting investor confidence. However, U.S. futures showed mixed signals after the record Wall Street close overnight.
In commodities, oil prices rose slightly after Israel attacked Hamas leadership in Qatar, and U.S. President Donald Trump urged Europe to impose tariffs on Russian oil buyers. Brent crude moved up to $66.74 a barrel, and West Texas Intermediate rose to $62.99.
Gold continued to climb, fueled by Fed rate-cut expectations, while tech giants like Oracle and Apple made waves with cloud growth and new iPhone launches.
How are you positioning yourself in this upbeat yet cautious market?
On Tuesday, the Indian stock market had a good day with strong gains. The Nifty closed above 24,850 points, rising by 95.45 points or 0.39%. The Sensex also gained 314 points, closing at 81,101.32. Both the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices went up by 0.2%.
The market was mainly supported by IT, pharma, and FMCG stocks. The IT sector did very well, rising by 2.8%, while pharma and FMCG went up by 0.5% each. However, the oil & gas and real estate sectors fell slightly by 0.3%.
Some of the biggest winners on the Nifty were Infosys, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, and Adani Ports. On the other hand, stocks like Eternal, Trent, Jio Financial, Tata Motors, and Titan Company saw losses.
Overall, it was a positive day for most sectors in the Indian stock market.
GIFT Nifty trends suggest a strong opening for Indian markets, pointing to positive investor sentiment. As of early trade, GIFT Nifty showed a gain of 42 points or 0.17%, indicating a likely upbeat start for the broader index. Nifty futures were initially trading around the 25,005.50 mark.
By 8:30 AM, the futures surged further to 25,025.00, marking a rise of 150 points from the previous close. This momentum reflects optimism in global and domestic cues, setting the tone for a potentially bullish trading session ahead in the Indian equity markets.