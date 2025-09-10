Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex And Nifty Open On A Green Note, Sets Positive Market Mood

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Befire we watch the charts today, Did you ever wonder why does it seem that certain stocks are in the limelight?

Stock Market LIVE Updates

There are market giants such as Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, and Infosys. Their activities are able to tilt the whole index, and this has a natural tendency of keeping investors attached to them. Everyone in the market listens when they declare profits, acquisitions, or changes in policies.

But it’s not just about size. Companies such as Tata Motors and Vodafone Idea remain in the limelight due to the large retail interest and turnover. Investors adore the comeback story, and these companies do not disappoint on the same.

Volume trading is also a large factor—the more it trades, the more it looks. Combine frequent news releases, government policy adjustments, and even social media buzz, and you have the formula of a 24/7 schedule.

In case you are tracking the stock market of India, it is a smart action to track these always-in-focus stocks. They do not only enjoy a following, but in many cases, they are the harbingers of market direction.

What is on your watchlist amongst these stocks?

Top 5 Indian Stocks Always in Focus