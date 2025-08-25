LIVE TV
Stock Market Updates Highlights: Market Wrap | Sensex, Nifty End Higher Led by IT Stocks, Paper And Midcaps Shine, Banks Lag

🕒 Updated: August 25, 2025 15:41:59 IST
✍️ Written by: Aishwarya Samant

Stock Market Live Updates: Good Morning Traders! 

Before we dive into today’s latest stock market updates, let’s get some inspiration form one of the most famous man from Indian Stock Market-
One of the most well-known quotes attributed to Harshad Mehta is:

“Risk hai toh ishq hai.”

Meaning:

This quote roughly translates to “If there’s risk, there’s love (or passion)”, implying that high rewards often come with high risks, a sentiment that reflected Mehta’s bold approach to the stock market.

It became widely popular after being featured in the web series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, where it captured his larger-than-life attitude toward investing and speculation.

Stock Market Live Updates: Markets Poised for Positive Open; GIFT Nifty Up, Global Markets Gain

Live Updates

  • 15:39 (IST) 25 Aug 2025

    Stock Market Live Updates: Market Closing Bell | Highlights From The Trading Session

    • Market Status:

      • Sensex rose 329 points to 81,636.

      • Nifty 50 closed up 98 points at 24,968 following a range-bound session.

      • However, Nifty continues to face resistance around 25,000, testing investor sentiment at this level.

    • Tech Sector Leads the Rally:

      • Four of the top five gainers in the Nifty were IT stocks—TCS, Infosys, HCL, and Wipro—as brokerages turned positive on the sector, providing solid support.

    • Other Sector Movements:

      • Nifty Bank slipped 10 points to 55,139.

      • Midcap Index rose 72 points, closing at 57,702—showing stronger performance beyond the large caps.

    • Key Stock Moves:

      • Hero MotoCorp and IndusInd Bank gained 1–2% despite being excluded from the Nifty 50 index.

      • Vodafone Idea extended gains from Friday, surging 5%.

      • PG Electroplast likely exits F&O ban today, jumping over 3%.

      • IRB Infrastructure and Jindal Stainless each moved up about 3% ahead of their F&O exclusion.

    • Paper Sector Breakout:

      • Stocks like TNPL, Malu Paper, West Coast Paper, and JK Paper climbed 10–17% following government tightening of import norms, triggering buying interest.

    • GST Hopes Lift Consumption:

      • Hopes of a GST cut ahead of the festive season helped lift consumption-focused names.

    • Pressure on Capital Markets Space:

      • BSE and Angel Broking declined 2–3%, weighed down by broader sector pressures.

    • Overall Market Mood:

      • Market breadth leaned negative, with an Advance–Decline Ratio of 4:5, indicating more stocks declined than advanced.

  • 10:15 (IST) 25 Aug 2025

    Stock Market Live Updates: Commodities & Currency Snapshot: Early Trading Moves

    • Oil Prices Edge Up:
      In early trading today, oil prices rose slightly amid concerns of supply disruption after Ukraine’s attacks on Russian energy sites.

      • Brent crude up 0.09% at $67.79

      • WTI crude up 0.14% at $63.75

    • Dollar Struggles Post-Powell Comments:
      The U.S. dollar remained weak after Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s dovish tone.

      • Dollar at $1.1699 per euro, slightly up 0.2%

      • Rose 0.1% to $1.3502 vs sterling

      • Up 0.4% to 147.46 yen

    • Gold Slips Slightly:
      Gold prices dipped from a two-week high as the dollar ticked higher.

      • Spot gold down 0.2% at $3,364.25/oz

      • U.S. gold futures down 0.3% at $3,409.80

  • 09:16 (IST) 25 Aug 2025

    Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex and Nifty Open Higher, Reflecting Positive Market Sentiment

    Sensex rose 219.54 points to 81,526.39, while Nifty gained 67.70 points to 24,937.80 at market open, signaling a cautious yet optimistic start for Indian equity markets today.

  • 09:06 (IST) 25 Aug 2025

    Stock Market Live Updates: Positive Start Expected as Powell Signals Possible Rate Cut

    Asian markets are riding high after Wall Street’s strong finish, driven by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s hint at a potential rate cut in September. Early trading shows Japan’s Nikkei and South Korea’s Kospi posting solid gains, while GIFT Nifty futures signal a positive start for Indian markets.

    Though U.S. futures have cooled slightly following Friday’s rally, the Dow closed at a record high with nearly a 2% gain. Powell’s remarks also raised concerns about employment risks, while traders eagerly await Nvidia’s earnings and July’s PCE inflation data.

    Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields have fallen, with the 10-year yield sliding over 7.5 basis points to 4.25%, and the dollar weakening. Cryptocurrencies are mixed: Ether hit a fresh record, while Bitcoin gave back some of its recent gains. Gold prices rose, fueled by hopes for rate cuts, and oil prices gained as uncertainty persists over the Ukraine peace deal.

  • 09:05 (IST) 25 Aug 2025

    Stock Market Live Updates: Dow Hits Record High as Powell Signals Possible Rate Cut

    Wall Street’s key indexes surged on Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average reaching a record close of 45,631.74, up 846.24 points (1.89%). The S&P 500 rose 1.52%, while the Nasdaq gained 1.88%, fueled by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium.

    Powell hinted at a potential interest-rate cut in September but emphasized monitoring jobs and inflation data. Traders now see nearly a 90% chance of a rate reduction, up from 75% before his remarks.

    “Powell did what central bankers do best at Jackson Hole — he kept the door open,” said Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group. “A cut in September would reassure households and businesses that the central bank is not asleep at the wheel. Delaying only raises the odds of a harder landing.”

