Stock Market Updates Highlights: Market Wrap | Sensex, Nifty End Higher Led by IT Stocks, Paper And Midcaps Shine, Banks Lag

Before we dive into today’s latest stock market updates, let’s get some inspiration form one of the most famous man from Indian Stock Market-

One of the most well-known quotes attributed to Harshad Mehta is:

“Risk hai toh ishq hai.”

Meaning:

This quote roughly translates to “If there’s risk, there’s love (or passion)”, implying that high rewards often come with high risks, a sentiment that reflected Mehta’s bold approach to the stock market.

It became widely popular after being featured in the web series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, where it captured his larger-than-life attitude toward investing and speculation.