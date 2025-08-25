Stock Market Updates Highlights: Market Wrap | Sensex, Nifty End Higher Led by IT Stocks, Paper And Midcaps Shine, Banks Lag

Wall Street’s key indexes surged on Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average reaching a record close of 45,631.74, up 846.24 points (1.89%). The S&P 500 rose 1.52%, while the Nasdaq gained 1.88%, fueled by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium.
Powell hinted at a potential interest-rate cut in September but emphasized monitoring jobs and inflation data. Traders now see nearly a 90% chance of a rate reduction, up from 75% before his remarks.
“Powell did what central bankers do best at Jackson Hole — he kept the door open,” said Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group. “A cut in September would reassure households and businesses that the central bank is not asleep at the wheel. Delaying only raises the odds of a harder landing.”