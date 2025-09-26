Stock Market Today LIVE Updates: 26 September, 2025 : GIFT Nifty Hints a Mild Gap Up Opening Amid Global Mayhem

Stock Market Today LIVE Updates | 26 September, 2025: Hello, Namaste! A Very good morning and welcome to our live blog covering all the latest updates from of Indian Stock Markets this Friday. The markets were turbulent yesterday and the benchmark indices closed in red, losing significantly. Sector-wise, IT and Pharma pulled the market sentiment down, while Bank and FMCG struggled to keep afloat.

After a sharp slide yesterday, with the Sensex dropping 556 points to close at 81,159.68 and the Nifty50 plunging 166 points to finish at 24,891, market sentiment remains cautious. Regular foreign institutional investor (FII) selling continued, as FIIs outflow climbed to worth nearly ₹5,098 crore yesterday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) provided some support with over ₹5,106 crore in net buying. The Indian rupee is declining near record lows, last seen at 88.79 per dollar, under ongoing pressure from FII outflows and global monetary uncertainties.

Let’s keep you updated with the developments today as the markets open in an hour. Although GIFT Nifty give a heads up in green hinting a mild gap up, it would be interesting to watch how does the markets react to the factors today..