Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Match Scorecard, IPL 2026 Highlights: Eshan Malinga, Nitish Kumar Reddy Shine As SRH Wins By 10 Runs Against CSK!

SRH vs CSK Live Score IPL 2026: Catch Live Score, live cricket updates, and ball-by-ball commentary of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings from IPL 2026 in Hyderabad here on NewsX. You can watch Hyderabad vs Chennai live streaming on JioHotstar.
SRH vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2026: The bowlers from Sunrisers Hyderabad once again shone as the Orange Army defended 194 runs in the second innings. Eshan Malinga picked up three wickets in his spell. Nitish Kumar Reddy picked up a couple of wickets. Meanwhile, Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain, and Shivang Kumar picked up a wicket each. Ayush Mhatre and Matthew Short scored 30 and 34, respectively.
Abhishek Sharma (59) and Heinrich Klaasen (59) were the top batters for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first innings. Meanwhile, Jamie Overton bowled yet another special spell for Chennai Super Kings. The English pacer picked up three wickets for CSK. Mukesh Choudhary, returning to the side, picked up a couple of wickets.
Sunrisers Hyderabad will host the five-time champions in the evening match on Saturday. It is a crucial clash as the points table of the Indian Premier League gets interesting. Neither team had the best start in the season, but they are coming into this clash on the back of some positive form. The Orange Army has four points in five games. Meanwhile, the Super Kings, after losing their first three games, have recorded back-to-back wins. However, thanks to their three losses, the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side has a negative net run rate.
Toss Update: Chennai Super Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
Sunrisers Hyderabad started their season with a loss against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. However, they bounced back with a win against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Meanwhile, the Orange Army then lost back-to-back games against Lucknow Super Giants. Their win against the Rajasthan Royals impressed the fans thanks the special bowling performance from debutants Sakib Hussain and Praful Hinge. The two pacers picked up four wickets each, with Hinge becoming the first player to pick three wickets in the first over of an innings in the IPL.
The five-time champions, Chennai Super Kings, have not had the best time since the last season. CSK finished last in IPL 2025, and it looked like a similar fate awaited them in the 19th season of the Indian Premier League as well after losing the first three games. However, CSK bounced back strongly and won their last two games against DC and KKR. Sanju Samson scored a century against the Capitals and made 48 vs the Knight Riders.
Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (C), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora (wk), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga, Smaran Ravichandran, Sakib Hussain, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Zeeshan Ansari, Dilshan Madushanka, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar, Gerald Coetzee
Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Matthew Short, Akeal Hosein, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Matt Henry, MS Dhoni, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Urvil Patel, Aman Khan, Zakary Foulkes, Ramakrishna Ghosh
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 10 runs to win their second game in a row. Praful Hinge gave only seven runs in the final over as the Orange Army successfully defended 194 runs in the second innings.
Anshul Kamboj struck an important six in the 19th over against Nitish Kumar Reddy. 12 runs came off the over as the pressure builds on CSK before the final over.
Salil Arora missed a straightforward chance to run Jamie Overton out on the third ball of the 18th over. However, Overton struck a boundary on the very next ball to make matters worse for the Orange Army. CSK now need 30 runs in 12 balls.
This match is going down to the wire, and the Sunrisers Hyderabad would feel that they have tightened their grip over the clash. Sakib Hussain continuing from his form in the previous game has bowled an impressive 17th over. The pacer dismissed Shivam Dube while giving only six runs in the over.
SRH have managed to crawl back in this clash. The Orange Army picked up the sixth wicket as the required run rate went past 11 runs per over. With Shivam Dube at the crease, all eyes would be on the left-handed batter as the five-time champions aim to to win their third game on the trot.