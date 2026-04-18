LIVE | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Match Scorecard, IPL 2026 Live Updates: Jamie Overton Stars For CSK With Three Wickets, Super Kings Need 195 Runs To Win!

SRH vs CSK Live Score IPL 2026: Catch Live Score, live cricket updates, and ball-by-ball commentary of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings from IPL 2026 in Hyderabad here on NewsX. You can watch Hyderabad vs Chennai live streaming on JioHotstar.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2026, Live Score and Updates.

SRH vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma (59) and Heinrich Klaasen (59) were the top batters for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first innings. Meanwhile, Jamie Overton bowled yet another special spell for Chennai Super Kings. The English pacer picked up three wickets for CSK. Mukesh Choudhary returning to the side picked up a couple of wickets. Stay tuned for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 live score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings match scorecard key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster SRH vs CSK IPL encounter here on NewsX. Sunrisers Hyderabad will host the five-time champions in the evening match on Saturday. It is a crucial clash as the points table of the Indian Premier League gets interesting. Neither team had the best start in the season, but they are coming into this clash on the back of some positive form. The Orange Army has four points in five games. Meanwhile, the Super Kings, after losing their first three games, have recorded back-to-back wins. However, thanks to their three losses, the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side has a negative net run rate.

Toss Update: Chennai Super Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

SRH vs CSK: Sunrisers Hyderabad Preview

Sunrisers Hyderabad started their season with a loss against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. However, they bounced back with a win against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Meanwhile, the Orange Army then lost back-to-back games against Lucknow Super Giants. Their win against the Rajasthan Royals impressed the fans thanks the special bowling performance from debutants Sakib Hussain and Praful Hinge. The two pacers picked up four wickets each, with Hinge becoming the first player to pick three wickets in the first over of an innings in the IPL.

SRH vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings Preview

The five-time champions, Chennai Super Kings, have not had the best time since the last season. CSK finished last in IPL 2025, and it looked like a similar fate awaited them in the 19th season of the Indian Premier League as well after losing the first three games. However, CSK bounced back strongly and won their last two games against DC and KKR. Sanju Samson scored a century against the Capitals and made 48 vs the Knight Riders.

IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (C), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora (wk), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga, Smaran Ravichandran, Sakib Hussain, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Zeeshan Ansari, Dilshan Madushanka, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar, Gerald Coetzee

IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings Squad

Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Matthew Short, Akeal Hosein, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Matt Henry, MS Dhoni, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Urvil Patel, Aman Khan, Zakary Foulkes, Ramakrishna Ghosh