Weather Today (14 June, 2026) LIVE Updates: Heatwave Alerts, IMD Prediction Rain & Thunderstorm Chances; Check Current Temperature of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad
Weather Today (14 June, 2026) LIVE Updates: Rain and thunderstorms brought significant relief from the heat across Delhi on Friday, making it the coolest day the city has experienced so far this June. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that similar weather conditions, including rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds, are likely to continue through Saturday. According to Mahesh Palawat, Vice-President of Meteorology and Climate Change at Skymet Weather, the current spell of pleasant weather is linked to a Western Disturbance affecting the Himalayan region. Although the system is gradually moving away, its influence on Delhi’s weather is expected to persist for the next couple of days.
Palawat said temperatures are likely to remain under control during this period. However, weather conditions are expected to stabilize after two days, following which the mercury may begin to climb once again.
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Saturday, warning of thunderstorms accompanied by rainfall. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 37 degrees Celsius, while the minimum could settle near 23 degrees Celsius. The showers also had a positive impact on Delhi’s air quality. The city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 74 on Friday, remaining in the ‘satisfactory’ category.
The reading was largely unchanged from Thursday’s AQI of 73, indicating continued improvement in atmospheric conditions.
Weather Today Updates: The meteorological department has forecast thunderstorms and rainfall at several places in Rajasthan, offering likely relief to people from the prevailing intense heat conditions. According to officials, strong winds and rain are expected in parts of the state over the next two days due to the impact of a western disturbance.
A day prior, Jaisalmer recorded a maximum temperature of 44.2 degrees Celsius, while Phalodi registered 43.8 degrees, Fatehpur 43.0 degrees, Barmer 42.7 degrees, Bikaner 42.4 degrees, Churu 42.3 degrees and Sikar 40.5 degrees Celsius.
The Jaipur Meteorological Centre said that due to recent rain activity, temperatures have dipped in several regions.