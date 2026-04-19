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WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE Updates and Results: Jacob Fatu Defeats Drew McIntyre; Gunther Crushes Seth Rollins – Full Coverage from Las Vegas

🕒 Updated: April 19, 2026 06:17:56 IST
✍️ Written by: Aviral Shukla

WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE Updates and Results: Night 1 Matches, Surprise Returns, and Full Coverage from Las Vegas

WWE WrestleMania 42 Full Match Card Cody Rhodes vs Randy Orton CM Punk vs Roman Reigns Date Start Time And Final Match Card More
WWE WrestleMania 42 Full Match Card Cody Rhodes vs Randy Orton CM Punk vs Roman Reigns Date Start Time And Final Match Card More

Welcome to the News X exclusive live coverage of the “Showcase of the Immortals!” The road to WrestleMania 42 reaches its seismic conclusion tonight, Sunday, April 19, 2026, as the world of sports entertainment descends upon Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. After a Night 1 that saw Cody Rhodes survive the “Apex Predator” Randy Orton in a main-event thriller, the focus shifts to the World Heavyweight Championship. With John Cena hosting and the “Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns looking to reclaim his throne from CM Punk, tonight is set to be a transformative moment in WWE history.

Live Updates

  • 06:10 (IST) 19 Apr 2026

    A night to remember for Liv Morgan

  • 06:17 (IST) 19 Apr 2026

    Liv Morgan Wins!!

    Liv Morgan has successfully defeated Stephanie Vaquer to win the Women’s World Championship. 

  • 06:13 (IST) 19 Apr 2026

    Stephanie Vaquer takes on some dashing moves

    Stephanie Vaquer makes a comeback with some dashing moves beyond the ring!!

  • 05:49 (IST) 19 Apr 2026

    Liv Morgan begins with domination

    Liv Morgan is dominating Stephanie Vaquer straight away

  • 05:54 (IST) 19 Apr 2026

    Stephanie Vaquer vs. Liv Morgan for the Women’s World Championship

    The stage is set for an enthralling battle as Stephanie Vaquer vs. Liv Morgan for the Women’s World Championship. 

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WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE Updates and Results: Jacob Fatu Defeats Drew McIntyre; Gunther Crushes Seth Rollins – Full Coverage from Las Vegas

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WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE Updates and Results: Jacob Fatu Defeats Drew McIntyre; Gunther Crushes Seth Rollins – Full Coverage from Las Vegas

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NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

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WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE Updates and Results: Jacob Fatu Defeats Drew McIntyre; Gunther Crushes Seth Rollins – Full Coverage from Las Vegas
WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE Updates and Results: Jacob Fatu Defeats Drew McIntyre; Gunther Crushes Seth Rollins – Full Coverage from Las Vegas
WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE Updates and Results: Jacob Fatu Defeats Drew McIntyre; Gunther Crushes Seth Rollins – Full Coverage from Las Vegas
WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE Updates and Results: Jacob Fatu Defeats Drew McIntyre; Gunther Crushes Seth Rollins – Full Coverage from Las Vegas

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