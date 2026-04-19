WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE Updates and Results: Jacob Fatu Defeats Drew McIntyre; Gunther Crushes Seth Rollins – Full Coverage from Las Vegas

WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE Updates and Results: Night 1 Matches, Surprise Returns, and Full Coverage from Las Vegas
Welcome to the News X exclusive live coverage of the “Showcase of the Immortals!” The road to WrestleMania 42 reaches its seismic conclusion tonight, Sunday, April 19, 2026, as the world of sports entertainment descends upon Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. After a Night 1 that saw Cody Rhodes survive the “Apex Predator” Randy Orton in a main-event thriller, the focus shifts to the World Heavyweight Championship. With John Cena hosting and the “Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns looking to reclaim his throne from CM Punk, tonight is set to be a transformative moment in WWE history.
What a moment for @YaOnlyLivvOnce 🏆#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/86NGJRujY3
— WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2026
Liv Morgan has successfully defeated Stephanie Vaquer to win the Women’s World Championship.
Stephanie Vaquer makes a comeback with some dashing moves beyond the ring!!
Liv Morgan is dominating Stephanie Vaquer straight away
The stage is set for an enthralling battle as Stephanie Vaquer vs. Liv Morgan for the Women’s World Championship.