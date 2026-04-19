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Home > World News > India Condemns Attack On French Peacekeepers In Lebanon, Urges Accountability Under UN Resolution 2589

India Condemns Attack On French Peacekeepers In Lebanon, Urges Accountability Under UN Resolution 2589

India condemned the fatal attack on French UNIFIL peacekeepers in Lebanon, urging swift accountability and invoking UN Resolution 2589, which India had piloted.

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Last updated: April 19, 2026 03:52:27 IST

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India Condemns Attack On French Peacekeepers In Lebanon, Urges Accountability Under UN Resolution 2589

Following a fatal attack on French UN peacekeepers working with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), India expressed a strong condemnation on Saturday. 

India’s longstanding involvement as a major contributor to international peacekeeping and its dedication to the safety of those serving under the Blue Helmet were highlighted in the official statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs. 

In a press statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said, “We strongly condemn the attack that took place today on French UN Peacekeepers deployed in UNIFIL. We pay our homage to the fallen Blue Helmet and wish for a speedy recovery to the three other peacekeepers who were injured.” 

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The UNIFIL, in a statement issued on its telegram channel, said that on Saturday morning, a UNIFIL patrol clearing explosive ordnance along a road in the village of Ghanduriyah to re-establish links with isolated UNIFIL positions came under small-arms fire from non-state actors. 

“Tragically, one peacekeeper succumbed to his injuries and three others were injured, two of them seriously. The injured peacekeepers have been taken to medical facilities for treatment,” the statement added. 

UNIFIL condemned the deliberate attack on peacekeepers engaged in their mandated tasks and said that the work of explosive ordnance disposal teams is vital in the mission area of operations, especially in the wake of the recent hostilities. 

“UNIFIL has launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident. Initial assessment indicates the fire came from non-state actors (allegedly Hizbullah),” the statement said. 

It called on the Government of Lebanon to swiftly initiate an investigation to identify and hold the perpetrators accountable for the crimes committed against UNIFIL peacekeepers. 

India expressed its deepest condolences to the bereaved family and the government of France, wishing a swift recovery to the injured personnel  

India urged the Lebanese government to launch an urgent investigation into the assault. The statement explicitly calls for the perpetrators to be identified and brought to justice without delay. 

“India had piloted UN Security Council Resolution 2589 on Accountability for Crimes against Peacekeepers. We urge the government of Lebanon to urgently investigate this attack, bring its perpetrators to justice, and ensure accountability for this crime against UN Peacekeepers,” read the statement. 

India’s response highlighted its leadership in international peacekeeping policy, specifically referencing UN Security Council Resolution 2589. This resolution, which India piloted, focuses on establishing accountability for crimes committed against UN peacekeepers. 

“India reiterates the importance of respecting the sanctity and inviolability of UN premises and personnel and urges all parties to ensure the safety and security of Peacekeepers who are deployed pursuant to UN Security Council mandates,” it added. 

The incident comes at a time of heightened regional tension, raising serious concerns regarding the safety of international personnel. 

By citing Resolution 2589, India is making it very evident to the whole community that attacks on UN employees are not just local crimes but also violations of a global mission that call for a strict and open judicial response. 

(ANI) 

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India Condemns Attack On French Peacekeepers In Lebanon, Urges Accountability Under UN Resolution 2589

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India Condemns Attack On French Peacekeepers In Lebanon, Urges Accountability Under UN Resolution 2589
India Condemns Attack On French Peacekeepers In Lebanon, Urges Accountability Under UN Resolution 2589
India Condemns Attack On French Peacekeepers In Lebanon, Urges Accountability Under UN Resolution 2589
India Condemns Attack On French Peacekeepers In Lebanon, Urges Accountability Under UN Resolution 2589

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