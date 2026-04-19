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Home > World News > Intelligence Calls Munir A “Red Flag” For Trump Administration

Intelligence Calls Munir A “Red Flag” For Trump Administration

Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir flagged as a threat to Donald Trump administration because of his close ties with Iran’s top military officials.

Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir flagged as a threat to Donald Trump administration because of his close ties with Iran’s top military officials. Photo: ANI
Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir flagged as a threat to Donald Trump administration because of his close ties with Iran’s top military officials. Photo: ANI

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 19, 2026 01:23:36 IST

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Intelligence Calls Munir A “Red Flag” For Trump Administration

Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir may pose a concern for the Donald Trump administration because of his close ties with Iran’s top military officials, according to Fox News reports and inputs from U.S. intelligence.

The report describes Munir as a potential “red flag” for the Trump administration, pointing to his long-standing connections with Iran’s leadership.

Retired Pakistani Gen. Ahmed Saeed told Fox News Digital that Munir maintained personal relationships with high-ranking Iranian figures, including slain Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani and IRGC commander Hossein Salami.

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Those ties are drawing scrutiny as Munir acts as a key back-channel mediator between Washington and Tehran amid escalating Middle East tensions.

While President Trump has publicly praised Munir, calling him his “favourite field marshal,” intelligence officials warn his dual role could compromise US interests.

Fox report warned that Pakistan’s history as a “perfidious ally” (particularly in Afghanistan) makes his close coordination with Iran a security risk.

Analysts point to Pakistan’s track record in Afghanistan, where Islamabad backed the Taliban while collecting US aid, as a reason for caution.

Bill Roggio of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies told Fox News Digital, “Trump should not trust the Pakistanis. Pakistan was a perfidious ‘ally’ in Afghanistan… Munir’s ties to the IRGC should be a massive red flag for the Trump admin.”

FDD analysts argued Munir may be using his rapport with Trump to shield Iranian interests or to entrench Pakistan as an indispensable, but unreliable, middleman.

Pakistani analyst Raza Rumi said Munir’s ascent reflects “the military increasingly eclipsing civilian leadership in Pakistan.”

Critics note that since Munir became army chief in late 2022, Pakistan has seen an intensified crackdown on political opposition, including the sidelining of former PM Imran Khan.

Fox News highlighted Munir’s November 2024 remarks at the Margalla Dialogue in Islamabad, where he warned that “absence of proper regulations for freedom of expression is leading to the deterioration of moral values in societies worldwide.”

The outlet said the comment underscores his preference for centralised authority. Rumi described Munir’s worldview as “transactional, state-centric rather than ideological,” with foreign policy increasingly run by GHQ rather than elected officials.

Fox News underlined how critics say that reflects a broader reality of Pakistan’s foreign policy being increasingly run by the army rather than the elected government.

Despite these warnings, President Trump appears to rely heavily on Munir. Their relationship solidified during the May 2025 India-Pakistan crisis, where Munir was credited with helping de-escalate tensions.

Munir is currently facilitating back-channel communications between the Trump administration (specifically involving Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff) and Tehran.

Trump has publicly credited Munir with doing a “great job” in arranging peace talks, even as Vice President JD Vance recently walked out of negotiations in Pakistan, citing Iran’s refusal to make firm nuclear commitments.

The situation remains a point of contention within the administration, balancing Trump’s preference for “strongman” diplomacy against the intelligence community’s wary view of Munir’s regional allegiances. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

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Intelligence Calls Munir A “Red Flag” For Trump Administration

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Intelligence Calls Munir A “Red Flag” For Trump Administration

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Intelligence Calls Munir A “Red Flag” For Trump Administration
Intelligence Calls Munir A “Red Flag” For Trump Administration
Intelligence Calls Munir A “Red Flag” For Trump Administration
Intelligence Calls Munir A “Red Flag” For Trump Administration

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