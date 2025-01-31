Breaking Stereotype, Women Distributing FREE Sanitary Pads At Maha Kumbh, Watch

The initiative aligns with the Yogi Adityanath government's efforts to promote menstrual hygiene by setting up free sanitary pad distribution corners at the grand spiritual gathering.

A heartwarming video of women distributing free sanitary pads to female devotees at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj has gone viral, earning widespread appreciation on social media. The initiative aligns with the Yogi Adityanath government’s efforts to promote menstrual hygiene by setting up free sanitary pad distribution corners at the grand spiritual gathering.

कुम्भ में कुछ कंपनियां बढ़िया काम कर रही। एक कंपनी कुछ लड़कियों कि मदद से महिलाओं और लड़कियों को फ़्री में सेनेटरी पैड बांट रही है। इसी तरह स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने भी कुम्भ में अपने सभी हॉस्पिटल में फ्री सेनेटरी पैड बांट रही है।#MahaKumbh2025 pic.twitter.com/6BsVrtEGFC Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Rajesh Sahu (@askrajeshsahu) January 28, 2025

Social Media Applauds the Initiative

Journalist Rajesh Sahu shared the video on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting the efforts of organizations contributing to the cause. “Some companies are doing commendable work at Kumbh. One of them is distributing free sanitary pads to women and girls with the help of volunteers,” he wrote.

Sahu also noted that the Health Department has been actively distributing free sanitary pads across medical facilities at the Kumbh Mela.

A Step Towards Menstrual Hygiene Awareness

The viral video captures women carrying large bags filled with sanitary pads and handing them out to female attendees. The pads, packed in orange-colored packets containing two pads each, are being freely distributed. Some devotees are even seen returning to collect additional packs.

The initiative has been met with an outpouring of praise from social media users. Many highlighted its importance, especially for women from rural backgrounds attending the festival.

One user commented, “This is an incredible initiative! Menstrual hygiene should be a priority at such large gatherings.”

Another wrote, “Kumbh Mela is not just about spirituality—it’s also an opportunity to help others. This is truly commendable.”

A third remarked, “Most women coming here are from rural areas, where access to sanitary products is limited. This is a great step in the right direction.”

Ensuring Hygiene at Large Religious Gatherings

With millions of devotees attending the Maha Kumbh Mela, ensuring access to basic hygiene products is a crucial step toward promoting public health. The distribution of sanitary pads not only addresses immediate needs but also spreads awareness about menstrual hygiene, reducing stigma around the topic.

