Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

CM Yogi Accuses Previous Governments Of Mismanagement At Events Like The Mahakumbh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized previous state governments for their failure to manage major religious events like the Mahakumbh, leading to mismanagement and disorder.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
CM Yogi Accuses Previous Governments Of Mismanagement At Events Like The Mahakumbh


Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday lashed out at the previous state governments, accusing them of mishandling major religious events such as the Mahakumbh, leading to widespread mismanagement and disorder. Speaking at a public rally ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, CM Yogi emphasized that past governments did not prioritize the needs of devotees, saints, or the public during such events.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“The previous governments failed to respect the public, saints, and the faith of devotees, which is why events like the Kumbh fell victim to mismanagement and chaos. People could not attend the event, and the government did not provide adequate facilities,” said CM Yogi.

Under the current regime, CM Yogi noted that the “double-engine government” is not only fostering development in Uttar Pradesh but is also safeguarding the state’s heritage. He mentioned how devotees from across the world are visiting Prayagraj to participate in the Maha Kumbh and leaving with positive experiences, ensuring that the event is well-organized and spiritually significant.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav, who visited Prayagraj, also expressed his enthusiasm about the event, stating, “This land is always holy, but the Maha Kumbh happening now is a unique and auspicious event, occurring after 144 years. We are fortunate to have the chance to take a dip in the Ganga during this sacred time.”

Millions Gathering

As the Maha Kumbh Mela draws millions of devotees to Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh Minister AK Sharma inspected the bathing ghats at Arail Ghat ahead of Mauni Amavasya. The state government is anticipating a record turnout of around 10-12 crore devotees. Sharma assured that all necessary arrangements have been made, including AI-enabled cameras for security, water ATMs, clean toilets, and a robust traffic management system.

“We have made comprehensive arrangements to ensure a smooth experience for the pilgrims. Devotees are advised to remember where they park their vehicles and stay close to their group for safety,” said AK Sharma.

The ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela has been drawing immense crowds, with over 4.55 million people, including 1 million Kalpawasis, taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam as of Tuesday morning. According to the Uttar Pradesh Information Department, since the event’s commencement on January 13, more than 147.6 million people have participated in the sacred ritual at the confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers.

ALSO READ: Mahakumbh 2025: Prayagraj Railway Division Prepares Special Arrangements for Mauni Amavasya Festival

Filed under

CM Yogi Adityanath Mahakumbh 2025

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

CISF To Establish First Women Reserve Battalion In Nuh, Haryana

CISF To Establish First Women Reserve Battalion In Nuh, Haryana

Apple In Talks With Kalyani Group’s Bharat Forge For Components Manufacturing In India

Apple In Talks With Kalyani Group’s Bharat Forge For Components Manufacturing In India

What Is Ocean Warming? Scientists Warn of Accelerating Climate Crisis

What Is Ocean Warming? Scientists Warn of Accelerating Climate Crisis

Will Microsoft Take Over TikTok? Trump Expresses Interest In Competitive Bidding

Will Microsoft Take Over TikTok? Trump Expresses Interest In Competitive Bidding

Who Is JD McDonagh’s Girlfriend? WWE Star Broke His Ribs And Punctured His Lung After High-Risk Aerial Maneuver

Who Is JD McDonagh’s Girlfriend? WWE Star Broke His Ribs And Punctured His Lung After...

Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Mumbai Police Confirm ‘Ample Evidence’ Against Accused

Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: Mumbai Police Confirm ‘Ample Evidence’ Against Accused

Who Is Rapper Dank? 489 Pounds Detroit Artist Sues Lyft After Cab Driver Refused To Giver Her Ride For Being Oversized

Who Is Rapper Dank? 489 Pounds Detroit Artist Sues Lyft After Cab Driver Refused To

Laapata Ladies Nominated For Japan Academy Film Prize 2024

Laapata Ladies Nominated For Japan Academy Film Prize 2024

‘Still A Black Man. Still 100% Black,’ Says Snoop Dogg After Hitting Back At Haters Over Performing At Trump’s Crypto Ball

‘Still A Black Man. Still 100% Black,’ Says Snoop Dogg After Hitting Back At Haters

61-Year-Old Quentin Tarantino Reveals Why He Is In No Hurry To Become A Father

61-Year-Old Quentin Tarantino Reveals Why He Is In No Hurry To Become A Father

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox