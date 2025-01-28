CM Yogi Accuses Previous Governments Of Mismanagement At Events Like The Mahakumbh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday lashed out at the previous state governments, accusing them of mishandling major religious events such as the Mahakumbh, leading to widespread mismanagement and disorder. Speaking at a public rally ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, CM Yogi emphasized that past governments did not prioritize the needs of devotees, saints, or the public during such events.

“The previous governments failed to respect the public, saints, and the faith of devotees, which is why events like the Kumbh fell victim to mismanagement and chaos. People could not attend the event, and the government did not provide adequate facilities,” said CM Yogi.

Under the current regime, CM Yogi noted that the “double-engine government” is not only fostering development in Uttar Pradesh but is also safeguarding the state’s heritage. He mentioned how devotees from across the world are visiting Prayagraj to participate in the Maha Kumbh and leaving with positive experiences, ensuring that the event is well-organized and spiritually significant.

Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav, who visited Prayagraj, also expressed his enthusiasm about the event, stating, “This land is always holy, but the Maha Kumbh happening now is a unique and auspicious event, occurring after 144 years. We are fortunate to have the chance to take a dip in the Ganga during this sacred time.”

Millions Gathering

As the Maha Kumbh Mela draws millions of devotees to Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh Minister AK Sharma inspected the bathing ghats at Arail Ghat ahead of Mauni Amavasya. The state government is anticipating a record turnout of around 10-12 crore devotees. Sharma assured that all necessary arrangements have been made, including AI-enabled cameras for security, water ATMs, clean toilets, and a robust traffic management system.

“We have made comprehensive arrangements to ensure a smooth experience for the pilgrims. Devotees are advised to remember where they park their vehicles and stay close to their group for safety,” said AK Sharma.

The ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela has been drawing immense crowds, with over 4.55 million people, including 1 million Kalpawasis, taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam as of Tuesday morning. According to the Uttar Pradesh Information Department, since the event’s commencement on January 13, more than 147.6 million people have participated in the sacred ritual at the confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers.

