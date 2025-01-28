Mahakumbh 2025: Prayagraj Railway Division Prepares Special Arrangements for Mauni Amavasya Festival

As the Mauni Amavasya festival approaches, the Prayagraj Railway Division has rolled out extensive plans to manage the large influx of pilgrims at Mahakumbh

As the Mauni Amavasya festival approaches, the Prayagraj Railway Division has rolled out extensive plans to manage the large influx of pilgrims. With over 10 crore devotees expected to take part in the holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, special entry and exit arrangements have been made at major railway stations to ensure smooth travel for passengers.

Preparations for the Grand Mahakumbh

Prayagraj, the city that hosts the grand Mahakumbh festival, is witnessing a historic gathering. Over 13 crore devotees have already arrived for the festival, with the number expected to reach a peak during the Mauni Amavasya, which falls on January 29, 2025. Around 10 crore pilgrims are anticipated to take part in the Amrit Snan, or holy bath, at the Triveni Sangam on this auspicious occasion.

To handle such a massive crowd, the Prayagraj Railway Division has implemented special measures to ensure the safety, comfort, and efficiency of the travel experience for all passengers. These arrangements are designed to streamline passenger flow before, during, and after the festival.

Special Entry and Exit Guidelines for Mahakumbh

The Prayagraj Railway Division has introduced specific entry and exit guidelines at various railway stations in the city. These arrangements are designed to manage the high volume of passengers while maintaining order and safety.

Prayagraj Junction : On the day of Mauni Amavasya, entry will only be allowed from the city side, through platform number 1. Passengers will exit via the Civil Lines side through platform number 6. Reserved passengers with pre-booked tickets will have a separate entry from Gate Number 5. Unreserved passengers will use direction-wise, color-coded shelters to access the platforms. These shelters will also house unreserved ticket counters, ATMs, and mobile ticketing services. A special holding area with a capacity of up to 1 lakh people has been set up at Khusro Bagh to accommodate the heavy flow of passengers.

: On the day of Mauni Amavasya, entry will only be allowed from the city side, through platform number 1. Passengers will exit via the Civil Lines side through platform number 6. Reserved passengers with pre-booked tickets will have a separate entry from Gate Number 5. Unreserved passengers will use direction-wise, color-coded shelters to access the platforms. These shelters will also house unreserved ticket counters, ATMs, and mobile ticketing services. A special holding area with a capacity of up to 1 lakh people has been set up at Khusro Bagh to accommodate the heavy flow of passengers. Naini Junction : Entry will be allowed only from Station Road, while the exit will be through the goods shed. Reserved passengers can enter via Gate Number 2.

: Entry will be allowed only from Station Road, while the exit will be through the goods shed. Reserved passengers can enter via Gate Number 2. Prayagraj Cheoki Station : Passengers will enter from COD Road, which connects to the Prayagraj-Mirzapur highway, and exit through G.E.C. Naini Road. Reserved passengers will use Gate Number 2 for entry.

: Passengers will enter from COD Road, which connects to the Prayagraj-Mirzapur highway, and exit through G.E.C. Naini Road. Reserved passengers will use Gate Number 2 for entry. Subedarganj Station: Entry will be from Jhalwa-Kaushambi Road, while passengers will exit towards GT Road. Reserved passengers will enter via Gate Number 3.

Color-Coded Shelters at Mahakumbh for Unreserved Passengers

To assist unreserved passengers, color-coded shelters have been set up at all stations. These shelters are designed to categorize passengers based on their destination stations, with each color representing specific routes. This system will help guide passengers to the correct platforms in an orderly fashion, minimizing confusion and delays.

Inside these shelters, passengers will also find unreserved ticket counters, ATMs, and mobile ticketing services to make their travel experience more convenient. This approach ensures a smooth and efficient flow of people, with passengers directed to their designated platforms based on their tickets.

Special Trains and Crowd Management At Mahakumbh

The Prayagraj Railway Division is also arranging special regular and fair special trains to transport pilgrims to their respective destinations. These trains will be scheduled to accommodate the large number of passengers expected to travel during the festival.

The introduction of these special trains, along with the comprehensive crowd management measures in place, aims to ensure that the journey to and from Prayagraj is as smooth and safe as possible for all devotees attending the Mauni Amavasya festival.

Managing the Largest Gathering in Mahakumbh

With approximately 1 crore passengers arriving daily since January 25, the railway stations in Prayagraj are seeing unprecedented traffic. The special arrangements being made by the Prayagraj Railway Division reflect the scale of the Mahakumbh festival and the need to accommodate the millions of pilgrims who come to witness this sacred event.

By implementing these thoughtful and detailed plans, the Prayagraj Railway Division hopes to provide a safe and efficient travel experience for the massive number of pilgrims expected to visit during Mauni Amavasya. The entire operation is focused on maintaining smooth passenger movement while ensuring the safety and well-being of all those participating in this historic religious gathering.