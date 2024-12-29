From Underwater To Air, How Drones Will Help Monitor Maha Kumbh Pilgrims

Maha Kumbh 2025 to feature underwater drones, tethered drones, and AI for enhanced safety. Over 45 crore pilgrims expected at this grand gathering.

The upcoming Maha Kumbh 2025, expected to draw over 45 crore pilgrims to the holy Sangam area, will feature cutting-edge security measures, including drones that can monitor both underwater and above-ground areas. The deployment of these drones aims to ensure the safety and security of every individual during one of the largest religious gatherings on the planet.

For the first time in Uttar Pradesh, underwater drones will be used to monitor the waters of the Sangam, providing 24/7 surveillance even in low-light conditions. These drones, capable of operating at depths of up to 100 meters, will transmit real-time reports to the Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC), allowing for immediate response to any suspicious activity.

In addition to the underwater drones, tethered drones will fly above the crowd, offering real-time aerial views with no battery limitations, thanks to their ground-connected power source. Equipped with high-definition cameras, these drones will monitor crowd flow, identify potential bottlenecks, and ensure swift responses in case of emergencies. These drones can also extend their range to critical locations such as bus terminals and railway stations, crucial for crowd management.

The Uttar Pradesh government is also deploying a state-of-the-art anti-drone system that uses radar to detect and neutralize unauthorized drones. This system can identify potential threats, including drones carrying contraband or weapons, and disable them using countermeasures like radio-frequency jamming.

In addition to drones, AI-enabled cameras will analyze crowd movements, predict congestion, and help with real-time headcounts. Facial recognition technology will further enhance security by identifying individuals and monitoring for any threats.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has emphasized the importance of combining modern technology with the traditional essence of the Maha Kumbh, setting a new global standard for safety at this massive spiritual event.

With over 40 crore visitors expected, ensuring the safety of every pilgrim is a logistical challenge. The integration of these advanced systems aims to leave nothing to chance, safeguarding the sanctity and security of this global religious congregation.

ALSO READ: Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Prayagraj To Feature Historic Drone Show At Sangam