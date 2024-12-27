Home
Friday, December 27, 2024
How Mahakumbh 2025 Is Redefining Religious Tourism In India

Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj is more than a spiritual gathering—it's a revolution for Uttar Pradesh’s tourism and economic future.

How Mahakumbh 2025 Is Redefining Religious Tourism In India

Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj is set to be more than a spiritual gathering; it is the cornerstone of a revolutionary transformation in Uttar Pradesh’s tourism and economic landscape. With over 40 crore visitors expected and a projected business worth ₹3 lakh crore, the Yogi Adityanath government is leveraging this grand event to create sustainable livelihoods for over 45,000 families while positioning the state as a global tourism hub.

The government’s extensive skill development drive is at the heart of this transformation, focusing on training boatmen, tour guides, street vendors, and taxi drivers to deliver a world-class visitor experience.

  • Tour Guides as Cultural Ambassadors: Over 1,000 guides are being trained in storytelling, hospitality, and management, ensuring tourists engage deeply with Prayagraj’s heritage.
  • Taxi Drivers and Vendors Join the Mission: Training for street vendors and taxi drivers emphasizes cleanliness, etiquette, and customer interaction, turning routine services into memorable experiences.

Neha Sharma, a newly trained guide, remarked, “Tourists no longer want just information—they seek an experience, and this training enables us to provide that.”

Officials estimate that Mahakumbh 2025 will spur financial transactions worth ₹3 lakh crore, benefiting small-scale vendors, transport operators, hoteliers, and memorabilia sellers. Vijay Anand, the Kumbh Mela Nodal Officer, highlighted, “This event is a massive economic engine, uplifting grassroots workers and empowering them through sustained economic opportunities.”

The state’s Tourism Policy-2022 aligns with this transformative vision, aiming to attract ₹20,000 crore in investments and create 10 lakh jobs. Aparajita Singh, Regional Tourism Officer, summed up the mission: “The Mahakumbh is just the beginning. It reflects our broader goal to establish Uttar Pradesh as the pinnacle of religious and cultural tourism in India.”

As the countdown to Mahakumbh 2025 begins, Uttar Pradesh is scripting a legacy of economic empowerment and cultural pride, redefining its tourism narrative for generations.

ALSO READ: Mahakumbh 2025: Must-Buy Handicrafts And Souvenirs At The Kumbh Mela

Filed under

ART AND CULTURE Mahakumbh 2025

