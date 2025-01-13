These seven to eight-minute aerial tours offer breathtaking views of the expansive Mahakumbh grounds and the majestic landscape of Prayagraj.

Under the guidance of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Mahakumbh 2025 is gearing up to provide visitors with an array of exciting experiences. The 45-day grand event promises unforgettable attractions and activities.

Mahakumbh 2025: Helicopter Rides at Affordable Prices

One of the key highlights of Mahakumbh 2025 is the introduction of budget-friendly helicopter rides. Priced at just ₹1,296 per person, the fare has been significantly reduced from the earlier ₹3,000.

These seven to eight-minute aerial tours offer breathtaking views of the expansive Mahakumbh grounds and the majestic landscape of Prayagraj. The rides, operated by Pawan Hans (a Government of India enterprise), can be booked online through www.upstdc.co.in and will run continuously, subject to weather conditions and demand.

🚨 Mahakumbh 2025 starts 🚩 Sanatani devotees take holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj as Mahakumbh mela begins with ‘Shahi Snan’ on Paush Purnima. 40-50 cr devotees are expected to visit Prayagraj in next 45 days, & approx 1 cr devotees will be coming today 🔥 pic.twitter.com/c2NZoJM3ul — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) January 13, 2025

The Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Culture Department has also made arrangements for adventure enthusiasts. Visitors can enjoy water sports and adventure activities at specific locations within the Mahakumbh Mela area. These offerings are designed to enhance the overall experience for tourists and devotees alike.

From January 24 to 26, a captivating drone show and a water laser show will light up the skies, adding to the event’s grandeur. These thrilling visual displays are expected to attract a large number of visitors.

Mahakumbh 2025 will also feature a series of musical performances by renowned artists from across the country. The Ganga Pandal will host Bollywood singer Shankar Mahadevan’s inaugural performance on January 16. The event will conclude with a closing performance by Mohit Chauhan on February 24. Other renowned artists will take the stage throughout the festival, showcasing diverse musical genres.

Special programs dedicated to UP Diwas will be organized during the event. Visitors can enjoy cultural performances, vibrant shows, and other exciting activities that celebrate the spirit of Uttar Pradesh.

Mahakumbh 2025: Main Bathing Rituals (Shahi Snan)

The sacred bathing rituals, known as Shahi Snan, are among the most anticipated aspects of Mahakumbh. These will take place on:

January 14 (Makar Sankranti)

January 29 (Mauni Amavasya)

February 3 (Basant Panchami)

Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj is set to offer an unforgettable blend of spirituality, adventure, and entertainment, making it a must-visit event for tourists and devotees alike.