Sunday, January 19, 2025
Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar To Visit Maha Kumbh In Prayagraj

Invited by the UP government, Shivakumar expressed his excitement about joining one of the world’s largest religious gatherings.

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar To Visit Maha Kumbh In Prayagraj

Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar will visit Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. He announced this on Sunday. Shivakumar, after offering prayers at the Kapileshwar Swamy Temple in Belagavi, shared his excitement about being a part of this historic event.

Shivakumar revealed that he had been invited by the Uttar Pradesh government. “The authorities of Uttar Pradesh, including the Minister of Finance and Tourism, met me in Bengaluru and extended the invitation on behalf of the government. I am truly honored to be part of this great event, and I hope that the prayers and holy dips taken here will bring prosperity and good fortune to the country,” he said.

Shivakumar’s visit comes as the Maha Kumbh Mela, which began on January 13, continues to draw millions of pilgrims to Prayagraj. Mela runs until February 26, is one of the world’s largest religious congregations. As of January 18, over 77.2 million devotees had taken part in the holy dip.

PM’s Vision For Mahakumbh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also visited the Kumbh Mela site on Sunday to inspect the ongoing event. He emphasized the commitment to implementing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for the Maha Kumbh. “The vision for the Mahakumbh as set by the Prime Minister is being executed with dedication,” said Adityanath. He highlighted the purity of the ghats and the devotion of the pilgrims, adding that the Kumbh Mela serves as a powerful symbol of unity and faith.

Chief Minister Yogi also spoke about the message of harmony being conveyed by the ongoing event. “This gathering sends a strong message of unity and urges us to rise above caste divisions,” he said. “The chanting of ‘Har Har Gange’ and the holy dips taken by millions represent the spirit of togetherness and will help pave the way for building a united India.”

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: IRCTC Has An Affordable Maha Kumbh 2025 Tour Package For You, Here Are The Details

DK Shivakumar Mahakumbh 2025

