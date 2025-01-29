The Kumbh Mela follows a strict ceremonial order in which Akharas from three sects—Sanyasi, Bairagi, and Udaseen—perform their holy dip at the Sangam Ghat in a grand procession.

In the wake of a stampede-like situation at the Maha Kumbh Mela, all 13 Akharas have decided to cancel their Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya. Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Ravindra Puri confirmed the decision, citing safety concerns after the incident at Sangam Ghat.

Stampede at Sangam Leaves Several Injured

A chaotic situation unfolded at the Sangam Ghat in Prayagraj on Wednesday morning, where a sudden rush of devotees led to a stampede-like scenario. Several individuals, including women and children, sustained injuries. Authorities are still assessing the full extent of the situation.

Akharas’ Decision to Call Off Holy Dip

Mahant Ravindra Puri explained the reasoning behind the decision, “You have seen what happened in the morning. Our saints and seers were prepared for the snan when we received news of the incident. That is why we have decided to cancel our snan on Mauni Amavasya.”

The Kumbh Mela follows a strict ceremonial order in which Akharas from three sects—Sanyasi, Bairagi, and Udaseen—perform their holy dip at the Sangam Ghat in a grand procession.

This ritual, deeply rooted in Hindu tradition, holds immense spiritual significance. The seers, including ash-covered Naga sadhus, immerse themselves in the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers.

Celestial alignments on auspicious days like Mauni Amavasya make these dips highly revered. However, due to safety concerns, the traditional procession and ritual bath have been called off.

Devotee Entry Temporarily Halted

In response to the incident, authorities have implemented a crowd control strategy, temporarily stopping devotee entry into the event area. To prevent further congestion, pilgrims are being held in designated locations outside Prayagraj. More than 10 District Magistrates (DMs) and senior officials have been deployed at key points to oversee crowd management and security.

Today marks the second Amrit Snan of the Mahakumbh, coinciding with Mauni Amavasya, a day when over 10 crore devotees were expected to participate in the sacred dip.

However, the unfortunate stampede disrupted the event, leaving several injured. The affected individuals have been taken to hospitals for medical care, while authorities continue their efforts to restore order and ensure the safety of all attendees.

