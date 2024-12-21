Home
Saturday, December 21, 2024
Maha Kumbh 2025: 1st Time Ever Fire Fighting Robots To Be Deployed At The Event

Preparations for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj are in full swing, with authorities focusing on improving safety, infrastructure, and services for millions of expected devotees.

Preparations for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj are in full swing, with authorities focusing on improving safety, infrastructure, and services for millions of expected devotees. For the first time, the fire department will deploy 4 all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and fire-fighting robots to ensure quick response times and handle emergencies efficiently during the grand event. In addition, a dedicated mobile application is being developed to tackle crowd management issues and streamline emergency responses, offering real-time information and support to both authorities and attendees.

Boatmen Fare Hike and Welfare Measures

In a significant move, the Kumbh Mela Administration has approved a 50% increase in boat fares, responding to the persistent requests from local boatmen. The decision follows extensive discussions between the Prayagraj District Boatmen Association and Mela officials. Pappu Lal Nishad, President of the association, welcomed the hike, noting that fares had remained stagnant despite inflation. He emphasized that this decision would greatly benefit boatmen, ensuring their welfare during the event. To prevent overcharging and maintain transparency, the administration will also implement strict measures, including displaying a revised fare list at all ghats and parking areas.

Vector Control and Health Safety Measures

In a bid to ensure a safe and hygienic environment for the massive influx of devotees, a Vector Control Unit has been set up to eliminate mosquitoes and flies in the Mela area. The unit’s efforts will focus on preventing mosquito-borne diseases like dengue, malaria, and chikungunya, as well as addressing issues related to hygiene caused by flies. By tackling these health concerns ahead of time, authorities aim to provide a safe and pleasant experience for all visitors to the Mahakumbh 2025.

With these initiatives, Prayagraj is taking crucial steps to ensure that Maha Kumbh 2025 runs smoothly, ensuring the safety and comfort of millions of devotees who gather for the religious event.

