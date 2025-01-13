Maha Kumbh 2025: 2,000 Ganga Sevadoots Deployed To Ensure Cleanliness Of Ghats, Rivers

In order to preserve the purity of the river and the ghats, the Sevadoots quickly gathered and disposed of the flowers that worshippers offered.

A total of 2,000 Ganga Sevadoots were set up throughout the Ghats on the first day of Mahakumbh to guarantee cleanliness, safety, and convenience during the Paush Purnima bathing festival.

In order to preserve the purity of the river and the ghats, the Sevadoots quickly gathered and disposed of the flowers that worshippers offered. To keep the Ganga and Yamuna clean, Ganga Sevadoots were positioned at ghats in every sector.

These devoted people, who had been taught by the just government, performed their duties with diligence, keeping the rivers pure and holy for the followers.

Additionally, the Ghats were worked on voluntarily by Scout and Guide boys and girls, who made a significant contribution to the endeavor. According to Sonbhadra Scout and Guide Arif, his team has been helping since January 9 along with Mirzapur and Varanasi Scouts and Guides.

10,200 Scouts and Guides are anticipated to serve over the next forty-five days, with 91 already committed. Their lodging and meals in Sector 6 have been arranged by the administration.

A sizable police presence has been sent in to further guarantee cleanliness. Their job is to make sure that after bathing, devotees don’t stay on the ghats, urging those who have finished their rites to leave so that others can use the space. To ensure the orderly flow of devotees, the police continued to be actively involved throughout the day.

(with inputs)

ALSO READ: Why Millions Of Devotees Are Flocking To Prayagraj For The Maha Kumbh 2025: The Secrets Behind The Kalpvas Ritual