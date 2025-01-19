Home
MAHA KUMBH 2025: 25 Insider Tips For Travellers Heading To The Maha Kumbh Mela

This year, the banks of the Sangam in Prayagraj are bustling with millions of devotees, sadhus, and curious travelers all seeking a deeper connection and cultural exploration.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, one of the world’s largest spiritual gatherings, is not just an event—it’s a transformative experience that leaves a lasting impact on every pilgrim who attends. This year, the banks of the Sangam in Prayagraj are bustling with millions of devotees, sadhus, and curious travelers all seeking a deeper connection and cultural exploration.

To help you make the most of your visit, we spoke with actor-vlogger Yayin Shukla, who is currently experiencing the Maha Kumbh firsthand. From practical tips to spiritual advice, he shares 25 valuable insights directly from the heart of the mela. Be sure to read all the way through for 14 essential tips on what NOT to do, especially if it’s your first time at the Kumbh!

Essential Tips to Follow:

  1. Use the Kumbh Sah’AI’yak Chatbot: Developed by the Prayagraj Mela Authority and Uttar Pradesh Development Systems Corporation (UPDESCO), this chatbot offers real-time updates, event schedules, travel guidance, and multilingual support to make your visit more convenient.
  2. Pack Light: Only bring what you can comfortably carry throughout your journey.
  3. Be Prepared to Walk: Expect to walk at least 6-8 km, and if arriving by train, the walk could extend to 10 km.
  4. Plan Your Train Travel: The closest station is Prayagraj Sangam, though it may be closed 1-2 days before and after the main bathing day.
  5. No Auto or E-rickshaws: Due to traffic congestion, alternative transport services like autos or Ola are unavailable.
  6. Lost Something? Visit the Towers: In case you lose anything or get separated, there are 10 towers for making announcements. For the Sangam area, use Tower Number 1.
  7. No Lockers or Cloakrooms: Keep your belongings secure, as these facilities are unavailable.
  8. Stay Hydrated and Nourished: Carry water, snacks, and any necessary medications to prevent dehydration and fatigue.
  9. Comfortable Footwear Is a Must: The terrain is often uneven, so choose shoes that offer good support for extensive walking.
  10. Protect Your Important Documents: Store crucial documents and health records in a secure yet accessible location.
  11. Keep Hydrated: Dehydration can be a common issue, especially for seniors. Always carry a reusable water bottle and refill it from clean sources.
  12. Eat Wisely and Stay Energized: Long hours of standing and walking can take a toll. Ensure you stay hydrated and eat light, nutritious food to maintain energy.
  13. Respect the Rituals: This is a sacred event, so always approach the local customs and ceremonies with respect and reverence.
  14. Choose Comfortable Clothing: Opt for loose, weather-appropriate clothes that allow you to move freely and stay comfortable during long hours outdoors.
  15. Maintain Personal Hygiene: With a large crowd, hygiene is essential. Carry hand sanitizers, wash your hands frequently, and avoid consuming food from unhygienic sources.
  16. Tents Are Available: Tents cost around ₹10,000/day, but free tents are allocated to different religious leaders. Book your tent online.
  17. Free Community Kitchens: Enjoy the diverse, tasty food served at various Bhandaras (community kitchens).
  18. Toilet Facilities: There are over 200,000 toilets in the city, with 50 clean ones near the main Sangam area.
  19. Color-Coded Toilets: Men’s toilets are marked blue, and women’s toilets are marked pink.
  20. Carry a Mug: If someone is hesitant to take a dip, a plastic mug can be used for pouring water over their head.
  21. Mobile Network: Jio offers the best signal, including 5G. Make sure to top up your second SIM card if needed.
  22. Prevent Stampede Risks: To stay with your family in the crowd, carry identifiable items like matching caps or flags.
  23. Identify Your Group: Before arriving, plan to wear identifiable markers, such as matching caps or a flag, to make locating each other easier.
  24. Power Bank: There are no charging points at the venue, so bring a power bank for your phone.
  25. Trolley Bags: You’ll need to carry your belongings with you, so a trolley bag is highly recommended.

What NOT to Do at the Maha Kumbh Mela:

  1. Avoid Attending on Amrit Snan Day: The crowd will be overwhelming, and the routes may be diverted to control the crowd.
  2. Beware of Overpriced Blankets: Blankets and food supplies can be sold at double the usual price, so bring your own warm clothes.
  3. Don’t Bring Excess Luggage: Travel light to make your journey easier.
  4. Avoid Unfamiliar Water Bodies: Only bathe at official ghats designated for religious rituals to ensure safe water quality.
  5. Don’t Trust Strangers: Be cautious and avoid engaging with unfamiliar people.
  6. Don’t Go Without Footwear: Shoes are essential for comfort and safety.
  7. Don’t Litter: Dispose of your clothes and waste properly and take them with you.
  8. Avoid Eating Street Food: Especially food from roadside vendors, as hygiene could be a concern.
  9. Don’t Drink Water from Unreliable Sources: Avoid consuming water from outside or from non-trusted places like roadside stalls.
  10. Carry Change for Rituals: Keep some change for giving to the purohit (priest) or for alms.
  11. Leave Expensive Jewelry Behind: Only carry the essentials and avoid taking valuables.
  12. Plan Your Return Journey: Make sure your return travel arrangements are secured before you arrive.
  13. Don’t Accept Prasad from Strangers: Consuming prasad from unknown sources can be risky for your health.
  14. Be Wary of False Promises: If someone claims they can drive you to the Sangam area without walking, they are likely lying. Expect to walk at least 5-6 km after entering the fairgrounds.

By following these essential tips and avoiding common mistakes, you’ll be better prepared for a safe and enriching experience at the Maha Kumbh Mela.

