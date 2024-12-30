Maha Kumbh 2025: CM Yogi To Inaugurate ₹125 Crore Bio-CNG Plant In Prayagraj

This marks CM Yogi’s fifth visit to Prayagraj in December, he will assess preparations for Mahakumbh.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Prayagraj on Tuesday to review the preparations for the Mahakumbh, marking his fifth visit to the city this month. During his visit, he will inaugurate the Bio-CNG plant in Naini, a significant project for the region.

The Chief Minister will also inspect the steel bridge constructed parallel to the Ganga Setu, along with Sangam Airavat Ghat and Sangam Nose Ghat.

He is expected to spend approximately four hours in Prayagraj, during which he will hold a review meeting at the ICCC auditorium and conduct a ground inspection of various routes.

Earlier this month, the Chief Minister visited Prayagraj on December 7, 12, 13, and 23.

On Tuesday, CM Yogi is scheduled to arrive at the DPS Prayagraj helipad at around 11:55 AM. From there, he will head directly to the Naini Bio-CNG plant to inaugurate the project. He will then visit Sangam Airavat Ghat and Sangam Nose Ghat for inspections.

Subsequently, from 1:20 pm to 2:20 pm, he will review the progress of Mahakumbh preparations at the ICCC auditorium, set up by the Prayagraj Mela Authority.

Following this, he will inspect the steel bridge parallel to the Ganga Setu and conduct a ground survey of various routes before departing for Lucknow from the Police Line helipad.

The Bio-CNG plant, set to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Naini, will produce 21.5 tonnes of bio-CNG and 209 tonnes of organic fertilizer daily. It will utilize 200 tonnes of wet waste generated daily in Prayagraj from households, hotels, restaurants, and temples.

This initiative will not only address waste management but also generate an annual revenue of â‚¹53 lakh for the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation. Vegetables, fruits, flowers, and leftover food that were previously discarded will now be transformed into 21,500 kg of bio-CNG and 209 tonnes of organic manure every day.

The plant, with a total capacity of 343 tonnes per day, will produce 21.5 tonnes of bio-CNG, 109 tonnes of solid organic manure, and 100 tonnes of liquid organic manure daily.

In its first phase, the processing of urban waste with a capacity of 200 tonnes has been completed. Work on utilizing an additional 143 tonnes of paddy straw and cow dung for gas production is currently underway.

Built on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, the plant is located on 12.49 acres of land provided by the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation near Arail Ghat in Jahangirabad, Naini. It is being operated by EverEnviro Resource Management Private Limited under a 25-year agreement with the Municipal Corporation.

Following this period, the plant’s operations will be handed over to the Municipal Corporation. The plant will consume approximately 1,250 units of electricity daily for its operation.

The Bio-CNG plant in Naini, by converting organic waste into energy, will significantly contribute to environmental sustainability by reducing approximately 56,700 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

This initiative not only diverts waste from landfills but also mitigates greenhouse gas emissions. Built at a cost of â‚¹125 crore, the plant will supply Bio-CNG to industrial and retail customers across Uttar Pradesh, including Prayagraj.

The project is expected to generate employment for around 200 people, providing direct employment to 25 personnel and creating indirect job opportunities for over 100 individuals.

Additionally, it will contribute to the local economy by fostering economic activities around waste management and renewable energy production.

According to Prayagraj Municipal Corporation Commissioner Chandra Mohan Garg, the establishment of this plant will generate revenue for the corporation while managing the disposal of 200 tonnes of wet waste daily. The plant is set to become a milestone in enhancing air quality and advancing sustainable development in the region.

