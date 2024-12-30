Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 30, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Maha Kumbh 2025: Kurmi Community Organizes Maha Kumbh In Ayodhya

The Kurmi community in Ayodhya organized its own Maha Kumbh to highlight their political exclusion ahead of Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh.

Maha Kumbh 2025: Kurmi Community Organizes Maha Kumbh In Ayodhya

A major event in Ayodhya on Sunday brought the Kurmi community’s political plight to the attention of the world as it awaits the Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj. Long feeling excluded from local politics, the community organized its own Maha Kumbh, a sizable gathering.

The community’s complaint that, in spite of their sizeable population, they have been underrepresented in Ayodhya’s legislative and parliamentary branches for almost 20 years served as the impetus for this event. Participating in the event were Kurmi community leaders from a variety of political parties, regardless of their affiliation, demonstrating the community’s solidarity and collective voice.

When BJP senior leader Vinay Katiyar won the Lok Sabha seat from Ayodhya-Faizabad in 1999, he became the last Kurmi leader to represent Ayodhya in the political landscape. Since then, the Kurmi OBC (Other Backward Classes) community has felt excluded, as no other leader has been able to obtain a political ticket in this constituency.

Since Ayodhya is set to hold a by-election for the Milkipur Assembly seat after SP leader Awadhesh Prasad won the Lok Sabha elections, there have been concerns raised about the event’s timing.

However, the organizers have vehemently denied any connection between the event and the by-election, describing the gathering as a manifestation of the community’s long-standing demand for political recognition, according to a report in The Indian Express.

Of the 1.8 million people living in the Faizabad district, the Kurmi make up about 238,000 voters, or 15% of the total population. The community, which makes up a sizable portion of the local population, is primarily agricultural by nature. About 50,000 people attended the program on Sunday, which took place in the Kasinath village, 5 km off the Lucknow-Faizabad highway. The first-of-its-kind event highlighted the community’s longing for Ayodhya’s political recognition.

No other Kurmi leader from this region has received a political ticket since Vinay Katiyar’s victory, according to the event attendees, who expressed their distress. No district president from any of the major political parties has served the community, despite its sizable membership. One of the community’s top concerns is still the need for Kurmi representation in local and regional politics.

ALSO READ: Mahakumbh 2025: A Grand Spiritual Gathering with Underwater Drones and Multilingual Signages

Filed under

Maha Kumbh 2025

Advertisement

Also Read

Yogi Adityanath Invites President Murmu And Other Dignitaries To Mahakumbh 2025

Yogi Adityanath Invites President Murmu And Other Dignitaries To Mahakumbh 2025

Maha Kumbh 2025: Akhilesh Yadav Questions Invitation Process, UP Deputy CM Responds Sharply

Maha Kumbh 2025: Akhilesh Yadav Questions Invitation Process, UP Deputy CM Responds Sharply

School Jobs Scam: Accused Falls Ill, Charges Framing Delayed

School Jobs Scam: Accused Falls Ill, Charges Framing Delayed

Maharashtra: BTS Craze Crosses Line; 3 Minor Girls Stage Their Own Kidnapping To Meet K-Pop Band

Maharashtra: BTS Craze Crosses Line; 3 Minor Girls Stage Their Own Kidnapping To Meet K-Pop...

Kerala Set To Launch Groundbreaking Urban Policy For The Next 25 Years

Kerala Set To Launch Groundbreaking Urban Policy For The Next 25 Years

Entertainment

Charles Shyer, ‘Father of the Bride’ Filmmaker And Oscar-Nominated Writer, Dies At 83

Charles Shyer, ‘Father of the Bride’ Filmmaker And Oscar-Nominated Writer, Dies At 83

LeBron James Turns 40: Exploring NBA Milestones And Rare Feats At This Age

LeBron James Turns 40: Exploring NBA Milestones And Rare Feats At This Age

Was Liam Payne Killed by His Friends? Five Charged Over One Direction Star’s Hotel Plunge Death, Including Friend Rogelio Nores

Was Liam Payne Killed by His Friends? Five Charged Over One Direction Star’s Hotel Plunge

Linda Lavin, Tony-Winning Actress Known For Her Role As Alice Hyatt, Dies At 87

Linda Lavin, Tony-Winning Actress Known For Her Role As Alice Hyatt, Dies At 87

Diljit Dosanjh Pays Tribute To Manmohan Singh At Guwahati Concert, Shares Life Lessons | Watch

Diljit Dosanjh Pays Tribute To Manmohan Singh At Guwahati Concert, Shares Life Lessons | Watch

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

Vigorous 4-Minute Daily Workout Can Cut Stroke And Heart Attack Risk By 40%, Research Shows

7 Ultimate Indian DIY Skincare Tips To Swear By This Winter Season

7 Ultimate Indian DIY Skincare Tips To Swear By This Winter Season

‘Sarson Da Saag Aur Makki Di Roti’, Power Up Your Plate With These Winter Superfoods

‘Sarson Da Saag Aur Makki Di Roti’, Power Up Your Plate With These Winter Superfoods

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your Vacation Abroad

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox