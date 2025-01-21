Maha Kumbh 2025: ‘I Am Very Happy’ Sudha Murty Praises Arrangements At Prayagraj

The police and administration have done an excellent job ensuring the comfort and safety of devotees," she said.

Renowned author and Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty, who is on a three-day visit to the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, lauded the arrangements made for the massive religious gathering. Murty expressed her satisfaction with the facilities and safety measures in place, particularly under the leadership of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

“I had made a vow for three days, and I took the holy dip yesterday, today I will do that as well, and tomorrow again. My maternal grandfather, grandmother, and grandfather, none of them could come – that is why I have to offer tarpan in their name, and I am very happy,” Murty said, reflecting on her pilgrimage. She also offered her best wishes for the long life of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, praising the efforts of the administration in ensuring smooth operations.

Murty’s comments echoed the sentiments of other dignitaries, including Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, who had also visited the Maha Kumbh earlier. Adani commented the Uttar Pradesh administration’s exceptional management, highlighting how the large-scale operations involved in organizing the event could serve as a case study for management institutes and corporate houses.

“The organization and execution of the Maha Kumbh Mela should be studied by management institutes and corporate houses as an exemplary case of efficient administration,” Adani remarked. He went on to express admiration for the tireless efforts of the police personnel and sanitation workers who have been instrumental in making the event a success.

Millions Gathering To Maha Kumbh

Maha Kumbh, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, sees millions of devotees flocking to the banks of the Ganges for a spiritual experience. The key ‘snan’ (holy dip) dates left are January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), February 3 (Basant Panchami), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

In terms of security, the Uttar Pradesh police have deployed over 10,000 personnel, including local police and paramilitary forces, to ensure the safety of the attendees. Additionally, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has stationed “water ambulances” at Sangam to ensure the safety of devotees, particularly in the event of emergencies.

Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13, will continue until February 26, drawing people from across the globe to partake in this deeply significant religious event.

(With ANI Inputs)

