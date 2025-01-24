Maha Kumbh 2025: Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal Takes Holy Dip In Triveni Sangam In Prayagraj

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal participated in the sacred ritual of taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, marking his presence at the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal took a sacred dip in the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday, as the Maha Kumbh Mela continues to draw millions of devotees from across the globe. This ancient ritual, believed to cleanse one’s sins, remains the central spiritual event of the ongoing Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13 and will continue until February 26.

Earlier this week, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with several cabinet ministers, also participated in the holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, reinforcing the religious significance of the event. Drone footage captured earlier in the day showed a vast sea of devotees gathered at the Sangam, engaging in the sacred bath with fervor and devotion.

Millions Gathering

As of 10 am, over 30.29 lakh devotees had taken part in the ritual, including 10 lakh ‘Kalpwasis’, who observe stringent vows during their stay. According to official reports, more than 102 million people have bathed in the holy waters since the start of the event. The record turnout continues to break previous attendance records, with the state government estimating that over 45 crore visitors will attend the event by its conclusion. On Thursday, the number of bathers crossed the 10 crore mark, signaling the success of this spiritual gathering.

The event’s cultural and devotional atmosphere is further heightened by the early morning Aarti, held at the Ganga ghats, where priests light large oil lamps, and devotees offer flowers and diyas to the river. Witnessing people from diverse languages, backgrounds, and traditions coming together in the pursuit of spiritual fulfillment is an awe-inspiring experience for many visitors.

Authorities are also preparing for the upcoming Mauni Amavasya on January 29, a day expected to draw the largest crowds. This will be followed by other important bathing dates, including Basant Panchami on February 3, Maghi Purnima on February 12, and Maha Shivaratri on February 26.

(With ANI Inputs)

