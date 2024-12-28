Maha Kumbh 2025 to Dazzle With Grand Drone Show And Unique Attractions

Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj will feature a stunning drone show with 2,000 drones, narrating mythological tales associated with Mahakumbh and Prayagraj.

Uttar Pradesh Tourism is gearing up to make Mahakumbh 2025 an unforgettable event. The upcoming religious gathering in Prayagraj will feature a stunning drone show with 2,000 drones, narrating mythological tales associated with Mahakumbh and Prayagraj. This grand display will mark both the opening and closing ceremonies, promising an awe-inspiring experience for pilgrims and visitors.

Spectacular Drone Show at Sangam Nose

District Tourism Officer Aparajita Singh shared exciting details about the drone show planned at Sangam Nose. “A fleet of around 2,000 illuminated drones will bring to life the legendary tales of ‘Prayag Mahatmyam’ and the Mahakumbh. The spectacular show will depict iconic events like the mythical Samudra Manthan (ocean churning) and the emergence of the Amrit Kalash (Nectar Pot), creating a magical visual narrative in the evening skies,” she said.

The show aims to highlight the religious and spiritual significance of Prayagraj, offering a unique and immersive experience for pilgrims and locals alike. It aligns with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision of making Mahakumbh 2025 a grand and spiritually enriching global event.

Ongoing Beautification Work in Prayagraj

Preparations for Mahakumbh 2025 are in full swing, with significant beautification efforts underway in Prayagraj. Key initiatives include:

Development and restoration of temples and Ganga ghats.

Upgrading parks, roads, and flyovers to improve infrastructure.

Enhanced lighting and decorations to create a festive atmosphere.

New Attractions for Visitors

Uttar Pradesh Tourism has introduced several innovative attractions to ensure a memorable experience for visitors:

Floating restaurants offering picturesque views along the river.

Adventurous water activities for thrill-seekers.

Hot air balloon rides provide panoramic views of Prayagraj.

Laser light shows for mesmerizing evening entertainment.

Starting in early January, a musical fountain laser show on the Yamuna River at Kali Ghat will captivate tourists. These efforts are designed to make Mahakumbh 2025 not just a spiritual journey but also a cultural spectacle.

Highlight of the Event: Drone Show

The drone show is expected to be the centerpiece of the Mahakumbh celebrations. With its breathtaking visuals and narrative storytelling, it will leave an indelible impression on visitors. “The spectacular lighting drone show will offer a memorable experience for both visitors and residents of Prayagraj,” officials stated.