Monday, January 27, 2025
we-woman
Maha Kumbh: 22-Year-Old Liquor Smuggler Gets Arrested While Taking A Holy Dip To Wash Off His Sins At Sangam

On July 29, 2023, his vehicle carrying illicit alcohol was intercepted during a routine check on National Highway-19.

Maha Kumbh: 22-Year-Old Liquor Smuggler Gets Arrested While Taking A Holy Dip To Wash Off His Sins At Sangam

maha kumbh 2025


In a dramatic turn of events, a 22-year-old liquor smuggler, Pravesh Yadav, was arrested in Prayagraj after months of evading authorities. The accused, who had been on the run since July 2023, was apprehended while participating in a ritual bath believed to cleanse sins at Maha Kumbh.

Liquor Smuggler Gets Arrested

Prayagraj police, utilizing enhanced surveillance, nabbed Yadav in the Civil Lines area, according to a report. The arrest was confirmed by Superintendent of Police (SP) Bhadohi, Abhimanyu Manglik, who revealed that Yadav had been absconding for over a year and a half.

Yadav, a resident of Rajasthan’s Alwar district, was wanted for smuggling adulterated liquor.

On July 29, 2023, his vehicle carrying illicit alcohol was intercepted during a routine check on National Highway-19. While his accomplices, Pradeep Yadav and Raj Domoliya, were arrested at the scene in Bhadohi, Yadav managed to escape.

The trio had been transporting adulterated liquor from Alwar to Bihar, a state with strict prohibition laws. Police confirmed that all three were part of a larger network involved in smuggling illicit liquor into Bihar for an extended period.

Legal Actions Taken

A case was registered against the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including:

Section 419: Punishment for cheating by impersonation

Section 420: Cheating and dishonestly inducing property delivery

Section 468: Forgery for the purpose of cheating

Section 471: Using a forged document as genuine

Section 272: Adulteration of food or drink intended for sale

Section 273: Sale of noxious food or drink

The case also includes charges under the Excise Act and the Gangster Act, highlighting the gravity of the offense.

Arrest at the Ritual Bath

Yadav’s attempt to cleanse his sins at a holy dip in Prayagraj proved futile as police apprehended him at the event. His arrest is being hailed as a testament to the effective surveillance and proactive efforts of the Prayagraj police.

This case sheds light on the persistent issue of liquor smuggling and highlights the need for stringent enforcement to curb illegal activities.

Filed under

Maha Kumbh 2025 prayagraj

