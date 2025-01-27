Home
Airline Prices In Prayagraj Surge By 600% Due To Maha Kumbh, This Is How Much You Will Now Have To Pay

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu recently promised to address this issue, stating, "I want to explore solutions to make air travel more accessible and affordable for people."

Airline Prices In Prayagraj Surge By 600% Due To Maha Kumbh, This Is How Much You Will Now Have To Pay

maha kumbh flights


Airfares to Prayagraj and Varanasi have surged by an astonishing 300% to 600%, as thousands of pilgrims head to these cities for the Mahakumbh.

One-way tickets from Delhi to Prayagraj now range between ₹20,000 and ₹30,000, while fares for Delhi to Varanasi soar to ₹20,000–₹40,000.

These rates far exceed the usual ₹5,000 for a one-way trip, leaving many travelers searching for alternative airports due to sold-out flights.

This sharp increase in airfares during festivals or major events has long sparked debate. Airlines justify the surge as a supply-and-demand issue, but passengers view it as profiteering.

The financial strain on travelers has reignited calls for stricter regulations on airfare pricing.

Survey Highlights Passenger Concerns

A recent LocalCircles survey, involving over 30,000 airline passengers from 304 districts, revealed widespread dissatisfaction.

Around 80% of respondents reported paying at least 1.5 times the standard fare in the past year, with 36% experiencing this surge three to five times.

Additionally, 60% of participants demanded a government-imposed ceiling on airfares, limiting them to no more than twice the standard price.

Government and Industry Responses

The government has been discussing measures to cap airfares during peak times. Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu recently promised to address this issue, stating, “I want to explore solutions to make air travel more accessible and affordable for people.”

In February last year, a parliamentary panel recommended the government introduce guidelines to control sudden price hikes, suggesting the possibility of route-specific fare ceilings.

Despite these discussions, airlines argue that dynamic pricing is a global standard driven by market forces.

Will the Government Intervene?

While consumer sentiment increasingly supports stricter regulations on airfare, the government has yet to take decisive action.

The debate continues—will authorities step in to protect passengers from exorbitant flight prices, or will travelers continue to endure unchecked fare surges during peak seasons?

ALSO READ: Mahakumbh 2025: Shankaracharya Of Sringeri Peeth Visits After 150 Years, Meets CM Yogi Adityanath

Mahakumbh 2025 prayagraj Trending news

