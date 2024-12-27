Home
Friday, December 27, 2024
Maha Kumbh Eye Camp Aims to Set World Record with Free Eye Checkups

The upcoming Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj is set to host a groundbreaking initiative in the form of a large-scale eye care camp, "Netra Kumbh," near the historic Nagvasuki Temple.

Maha Kumbh Eye Camp Aims to Set World Record with Free Eye Checkups

The upcoming Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj is set to host a groundbreaking initiative in the form of a large-scale eye care camp, “Netra Kumbh,” near the historic Nagvasuki Temple. This event, spread across a sprawling 10-acre area, aims to serve millions while setting a world record for the largest number of eye checkups conducted in a single location.

Netra Kumbh: A Landmark Initiative

The Netra Kumbh camp is being prepared with meticulous planning and high-tech infrastructure. Eleven German hangars have been set up on-site to ensure smooth operations and optimal facilities for devotees. The organizers aim to provide comprehensive eye care services to over 5 lakh patients during the Mahakumbh.

Comprehensive Services for Eye Care

The initiative is not limited to eye checkups. Organizers have planned an integrated service structure that includes:

  1. Distribution of Eyeglasses: Over 3 lakh pairs of eyeglasses will be distributed free of charge to those diagnosed with vision issues.
  2. Free Medications: A robust supply of medicines will be provided to patients requiring treatment.
  3. Referral for Surgeries: Patients needing advanced care or eye surgeries will be referred to hospitals near their homes to ensure continuity of care.

Promoting Eye Donation

Special attention is being given to the comfort and convenience of the attendees. The German hangars, equipped with modern facilities, will serve as consultation zones and waiting areas for patients. Volunteers and medical staff will ensure smooth and efficient operations.

In addition to providing eye care services, a special eye donation camp will be organized to encourage awareness about eye donation. Donors will have the opportunity to pledge their eyes, contributing to a noble cause and giving the gift of sight to others.

A Noble Vision with Historic Significance

The Netra Kumbh is not just about numbers; it represents a holistic approach to health and spirituality. By combining the grandeur of the Mahakumbh with a humanitarian effort, the event sets an example of how cultural gatherings can serve as a platform for impactful social initiatives.

The event’s inauguration is scheduled for January 5, marking the beginning of this monumental health drive. As the preparations near completion, organizers remain optimistic about achieving their ambitious goals while ensuring that all visitors leave with a brighter vision for the future.

“This initiative aims to not only provide eye care but also inspire individuals to contribute towards society by pledging their eyes for donation,” said one of the organizers, reflecting the ethos behind the effort.

