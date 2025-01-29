Home
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Maha Kumbh Stampede: Akhilesh Yadav Takes A Sharp Jibe At CM Yogi Adityanath Over Inadequate Security Arrangements

Expressing deep condolences over the mishap, Samajwadi Party’s national president, Akhilesh Yadav, criticized the Uttar Pradesh government for inadequate security arrangements.

Maha Kumbh Stampede: Akhilesh Yadav Takes A Sharp Jibe At CM Yogi Adityanath Over Inadequate Security Arrangements

akhilesh yadav maha kumbh


A stampede broke out late at night in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj during the Mahakumbh, just before the Mauni Amavasya Amrit Snan. Reports indicate that several devotees were injured in the tragic incident that occurred on early hours of Wednesday, January 29.

Expressing deep condolences over the mishap, Samajwadi Party’s national president, Akhilesh Yadav, criticized the Uttar Pradesh government for inadequate security arrangements.

He held the Yogi government responsible for the mismanagement and raised serious concerns about safety measures. In response to the incident, Yadav made five key appeals to the government to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav tweets, “The news of casualties of devotees in an accident caused by mismanagement in Maha Kumbh is extremely sad… We also appeal to the devotees to exercise restraint and patience in this difficult time and complete their pilgrimage peacefully.”

He added, “The government should learn a lesson from today’s incident and make additional arrangements for the stay, accommodation, food, water and other facilities of the devotees. Wishing a speedy recovery to all those injured in the accident.”

Confusion Over Akharas’ Royal Bath After Stampede

Following the stampede, uncertainty loomed over the Shahi Snan (Royal Bath) of saints and Akharas. Initially, Akhara Parishad President Ravindra Puri announced in the morning that the Shahi Snan had been canceled.

However, after 8 AM, he revised his statement, stating that the Akharas would proceed with their ritual bath and that discussions with the government were underway regarding the matter.

ALSO READ: What Led To The Maha Kumbh Stampede? Multiple Feared Dead After Lakhs Of Devotees Throng To Ghats For Amrit Snan

Akhilesh Yadav CM Yogi Adityanath Maha Kumbh 2025

