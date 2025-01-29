Maha Kumbh Stampede: Akhilesh Yadav Takes A Sharp Jibe At CM Yogi Adityanath Over Inadequate Security Arrangements

Expressing deep condolences over the mishap, Samajwadi Party’s national president, Akhilesh Yadav, criticized the Uttar Pradesh government for inadequate security arrangements.

A stampede broke out late at night in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj during the Mahakumbh, just before the Mauni Amavasya Amrit Snan. Reports indicate that several devotees were injured in the tragic incident that occurred on early hours of Wednesday, January 29.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Expressing deep condolences over the mishap, Samajwadi Party’s national president, Akhilesh Yadav, criticized the Uttar Pradesh government for inadequate security arrangements.

He held the Yogi government responsible for the mismanagement and raised serious concerns about safety measures. In response to the incident, Yadav made five key appeals to the government to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav tweets, “The news of casualties of devotees in an accident caused by mismanagement in Maha Kumbh is extremely sad… We also appeal to the devotees to exercise restraint and patience in this difficult time and complete their pilgrimage peacefully.”

He added, “The government should learn a lesson from today’s incident and make additional arrangements for the stay, accommodation, food, water and other facilities of the devotees. Wishing a speedy recovery to all those injured in the accident.”

महाकुंभ में अव्यवस्थाजन्य हादसे में श्रद्धालुओं के हताहत होने का समाचार बेहद दुखद है। श्रद्धांजलि! हमारी सरकार से अपील है कि:

– गंभीर रूप से घायलों को एअर एंबुलेंस की मदद से निकटतम सर्वश्रेष्ठ हॉस्पिटलों तक पहुंचाकर तुरंत चिकित्सा व्यवस्था की जाए।

– मृतकों के शवों को चिन्हित… pic.twitter.com/xZcaU940cO — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 29, 2025

Confusion Over Akharas’ Royal Bath After Stampede

Following the stampede, uncertainty loomed over the Shahi Snan (Royal Bath) of saints and Akharas. Initially, Akhara Parishad President Ravindra Puri announced in the morning that the Shahi Snan had been canceled.

However, after 8 AM, he revised his statement, stating that the Akharas would proceed with their ritual bath and that discussions with the government were underway regarding the matter.