Mahakumbh 2025: ₹7,500 Crore Budget Set To Generate ₹2 Lakh Crore Revenue

The much-awaited Mahakumbh 2025, which started on January 13, has not only drawn millions of spiritual seekers but also opened the door to an unprecedented economic boost. According to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), the festival is projected to generate a staggering ₹2 lakh crore in revenue, underscoring its significant role in driving regional and national economies.

A Confluence of Faith and Economics

With an estimated 450 million pilgrims visiting the holy city of Prayagraj over the festival’s 45-day duration, the Mahakumbh is a hub of spiritual devotion. However, it is also a major economic driver, particularly for sectors like tourism, hospitality, and retail.

CAIT’s calculations suggest that if each pilgrim spends an average of ₹5,000 during their stay, the cumulative expenditure could easily surpass the projected revenue. This spending encompasses lodging, food, religious items, healthcare, and other essential services that cater to the needs of the vast crowd.

Boost for the Hospitality Sector

The hospitality industry is poised to be a key beneficiary of this spiritual congregation. Local hotels, guesthouses, and lodges are expected to rake in approximately ₹40,000 crore. Temporary accommodations, set up to manage the massive influx of visitors, will also contribute significantly to the revenue.

To ensure a smooth experience for pilgrims, the Uttar Pradesh government has invested heavily in infrastructure and facilities, reportedly allocating around ₹7,500 crore for the organization of religious and logistical events tied to the Mahakumbh.

Helicopter Services: Aerial Devotion and Revenue

Adding a modern touch to the age-old festival, helicopter services have been introduced for pilgrims seeking an aerial view of the grand event. At a price of ₹5,000 per trip, these services are expected to earn around ₹3.5 crore daily. With approximately 7,000 pilgrims opting for this experience every day, the service will contribute significantly to the overall economic activity.

Stunning visuals of a flower shower from a helicopter on devotees at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj! A breathtaking spectacle of faith, devotion and divine celebration! #MahaKumbh2025 #MahaKumbhCalling #MahaKumbh #एकता_का_महाकुम्भ @MahaKumbh_2025 pic.twitter.com/hxFLEhpzWg — Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) January 15, 2025

Insights from CAIT

Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General of CAIT, highlighted the scale of economic activity tied to the Mahakumbh. “The festival will witness a massive surge in trade activities. With an average spending of ₹5,000 per pilgrim, the total spending is projected to exceed ₹2 lakh crore,” he said. He further noted that spending would cover diverse areas such as lodging, food, religious merchandise, and healthcare services, creating a ripple effect across various industries.

The Food and Religious Merchandise Boom

The food and beverage industry is another major contributor, estimated to generate ₹20,000 crore. Temporary food stalls and eateries offering regional delicacies are expected to cater to the spiritual crowd, while religious offerings like incense sticks, lamps, idols, and prayer materials could contribute another ₹20,000 crore. These items hold immense emotional and cultural value for devotees, making them essential purchases during the festival.

Corporate Brands at Mahakumbh

The Mahakumbh is not just a religious festival but also a marketing goldmine. Leading brands across sectors are leveraging the opportunity to connect with millions of consumers.

Companies like Dettol, Dabur, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, ITC, and Reliance have established their presence with innovative and interactive strategies. For instance, PepsiCo has set up a 30-foot illuminated Mountain Dew bottle in the mela area, doubling as a landmark for navigation. They have also installed 500 mobile charging points, sponsored by their energy drink Sting, ensuring visibility and utility for visitors.

Meanwhile, Reliance has adopted a more community-driven approach by creating ashram-style resting stops for pilgrims, providing comfort while subtly reinforcing brand presence.

A Melting Pot Of Faith

The 144-year wait ends as Mahakumbh begins today:- witnessi the world’s largest gathering of Hindus Sanatanis. A grand celebration of the eternal beauty of Sanatana Dharma, its culture, and traditions…! 🚩🔥 pic.twitter.com/XvnXbKeKjW — Sumita Shrivastava (@Sumita327) January 13, 2025

The Mahakumbh 2025 is more than just a spiritual gathering—it’s a melting pot of faith, culture, and commerce. While it offers devotees a deeply enriching religious experience, it also catalyzes economic growth across multiple sectors. By seamlessly blending ancient traditions with modern commerce, the Mahakumbh underscores the profound influence of cultural events on economic development.

