In light of the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela 2025 and several upcoming festivals and examinations, the Prayagraj district administration has issued a prohibitory order under Section-163 of the Indian Civil Security Code, 2023 (Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023). The order, effective from January 16 to February 28, aims to prevent potential law and order disruptions.

Overview of the Announcement at Mahakumbh

The Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP), Prayagraj, made the official announcement on Friday, emphasizing the communal sensitivity of the district and the need to maintain peace during this busy period.

“In the coming days, festivals of various religions/sects like Mahakumbh 2025/Amrit Snan, Jananayak Karpuri Thakur Birth Day, Republic Day, Mauni Amavasya, Basant Panchami, Sant Ravidas Jayanti, Maghi Purnima, Valentine’s Day, Shab-e-Barat, Mahashivratri, and various competitive examinations will be held,” stated the ACP.

Need for the Prohibitory Order at Mahakumbh

Highlighting the urgency, the ACP added:

“In view of the communal sensitivity of the district, on the basis of information received from reliable sources, I am convinced that there is a possibility of anti-social elements causing disruption in law and order of the district. In order to ensure that the festivals and examinations are conducted safely and peacefully, it is necessary to stop all efforts of anti-social elements in public interest.”

The one-sided order was passed without notice to other parties due to the immediate need for action.

Mahakumbh: Key Provisions of the Order

The prohibitory order outlines strict guidelines to prevent disturbances:

Organizing Events: No events, processions, or demonstrations can be held without prior permission from the competent authority. Public roads must not be blocked, and publicity for unauthorized gatherings is prohibited. Designated Protest Site: Protests are restricted to the designated site near Patthar Church, Civil Lines Police Station. Drone Restrictions: Drones cannot be used during religious events without prior approval, except for police and administrative purposes. Weapons Ban: Carrying sticks, axes, or any lethal weapons is prohibited, except for specific groups like the elderly, disabled, and Sikhs carrying kirpans. Provocative Speech and Media: Speeches, advertisements, or posts that may hurt sentiments or disrupt peace are strictly banned. Social media misuse, including sharing misleading or provocative content, is prohibited. Prohibition of Harmful Media: Selling or displaying audio or video content that could incite tension is forbidden. Property Protection: Damaging private or government property is strictly disallowed. Commercial and Public Transport: Forcing the closure of shops, industries, or disrupting traffic and essential services is prohibited.

Upcoming Mahakumbh Events

The Mahakumbh Mela, which began on January 13, will continue until February 26. Key bathing dates include:

January 29 : Mauni Amavasya (Second Shahi Snan)

: Mauni Amavasya (Second Shahi Snan) February 3 : Basant Panchami (Third Shahi Snan)

: Basant Panchami (Third Shahi Snan) February 12 : Maghi Purnima

: Maghi Purnima February 26: Maha Shivaratri

Authorities’ Call for Cooperation

Authorities have urged citizens to comply with the prohibitory orders to ensure a peaceful and secure environment during the Mahakumbh and other events. Police teams are actively monitoring the situation, and strict action will be taken against those violating the directives.

The administration has assured the public of their commitment to maintaining law and order during this crucial period while facilitating safe participation in the Mahakumbh and other cultural and religious festivities.