Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 17, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Mahakumbh 2025: District Administration Issues Prohibitory Order Till February 28

The Prayagraj district administration has issued a prohibitory order under Section-163 of the Indian Civil Security Code, 2023 (Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023) at Mahakumbh 2025.

Mahakumbh 2025: District Administration Issues Prohibitory Order Till February 28

In light of the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela 2025 and several upcoming festivals and examinations, the Prayagraj district administration has issued a prohibitory order under Section-163 of the Indian Civil Security Code, 2023 (Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023). The order, effective from January 16 to February 28, aims to prevent potential law and order disruptions.

Overview of the Announcement at Mahakumbh

The Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP), Prayagraj, made the official announcement on Friday, emphasizing the communal sensitivity of the district and the need to maintain peace during this busy period.

“In the coming days, festivals of various religions/sects like Mahakumbh 2025/Amrit Snan, Jananayak Karpuri Thakur Birth Day, Republic Day, Mauni Amavasya, Basant Panchami, Sant Ravidas Jayanti, Maghi Purnima, Valentine’s Day, Shab-e-Barat, Mahashivratri, and various competitive examinations will be held,” stated the ACP.

Need for the Prohibitory Order at Mahakumbh

Highlighting the urgency, the ACP added:
“In view of the communal sensitivity of the district, on the basis of information received from reliable sources, I am convinced that there is a possibility of anti-social elements causing disruption in law and order of the district. In order to ensure that the festivals and examinations are conducted safely and peacefully, it is necessary to stop all efforts of anti-social elements in public interest.”

The one-sided order was passed without notice to other parties due to the immediate need for action.

Mahakumbh: Key Provisions of the Order

The prohibitory order outlines strict guidelines to prevent disturbances:

  1. Organizing Events: No events, processions, or demonstrations can be held without prior permission from the competent authority. Public roads must not be blocked, and publicity for unauthorized gatherings is prohibited.
  2. Designated Protest Site: Protests are restricted to the designated site near Patthar Church, Civil Lines Police Station.
  3. Drone Restrictions: Drones cannot be used during religious events without prior approval, except for police and administrative purposes.
  4. Weapons Ban: Carrying sticks, axes, or any lethal weapons is prohibited, except for specific groups like the elderly, disabled, and Sikhs carrying kirpans.
  5. Provocative Speech and Media: Speeches, advertisements, or posts that may hurt sentiments or disrupt peace are strictly banned. Social media misuse, including sharing misleading or provocative content, is prohibited.
  6. Prohibition of Harmful Media: Selling or displaying audio or video content that could incite tension is forbidden.
  7. Property Protection: Damaging private or government property is strictly disallowed.
  8. Commercial and Public Transport: Forcing the closure of shops, industries, or disrupting traffic and essential services is prohibited.

Upcoming Mahakumbh Events

The Mahakumbh Mela, which began on January 13, will continue until February 26. Key bathing dates include:

  • January 29: Mauni Amavasya (Second Shahi Snan)
  • February 3: Basant Panchami (Third Shahi Snan)
  • February 12: Maghi Purnima
  • February 26: Maha Shivaratri

Authorities’ Call for Cooperation

Authorities have urged citizens to comply with the prohibitory orders to ensure a peaceful and secure environment during the Mahakumbh and other events. Police teams are actively monitoring the situation, and strict action will be taken against those violating the directives.

The administration has assured the public of their commitment to maintaining law and order during this crucial period while facilitating safe participation in the Mahakumbh and other cultural and religious festivities.

ALSO READ: How Much Is SN Subrahmanyan’s Salary? Larsen & Toubro’s Chairman Earns 534.57 Times The Median Salary Of His Employees

Filed under

Mahakumbh 2025 Prohibitory Order

Advertisement

Also Read

BJP Distributes Constitution To Mahakumbh’s Sanitation Staff

BJP Distributes Constitution To Mahakumbh’s Sanitation Staff

Google Partners With The Associated Press To Enhance Gemini AI’s Real-Time News Delivery

Google Partners With The Associated Press To Enhance Gemini AI’s Real-Time News Delivery

Trump’s Inauguration Day 2025: From Oath To Celebrations, Here’s The Schedule

Trump’s Inauguration Day 2025: From Oath To Celebrations, Here’s The Schedule

Who Is Ex-PM Imran Khan’s Wife Who Has Been Sentenced To Jail In Pakistan For Corruption?

Who Is Ex-PM Imran Khan’s Wife Who Has Been Sentenced To Jail In Pakistan For...

Kerala’s Financial Challenges Linked To GST Shortfall, Governor Warns Assembly

Kerala’s Financial Challenges Linked To GST Shortfall, Governor Warns Assembly

Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan’s Health Update: Doctors Advise Bed Rest After Stabbing Incident

Saif Ali Khan’s Health Update: Doctors Advise Bed Rest After Stabbing Incident

Caught On CCTV: Saif Ali Khan’s Attacker Entered Via Staircase, Walked Barefoot With Face Covered

Caught On CCTV: Saif Ali Khan’s Attacker Entered Via Staircase, Walked Barefoot With Face Covered

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: Doctor Says Actor Would Have Sustained Serious Injury If Knife Was 2mm Deeper

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: Doctor Says Actor Would Have Sustained Serious Injury If

Is The Saif Ali Khan Attacker Identified? Mumbai Cops Nab One Person Hours After Face Reveal Via CCTV

Is The Saif Ali Khan Attacker Identified? Mumbai Cops Nab One Person Hours After Face

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: Attacker Gets Arrested By Mumbai Police, First Visuals Surface- Watch Video!

Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case: Attacker Gets Arrested By Mumbai Police, First Visuals Surface-

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox