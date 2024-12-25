Mahakumbh 2025: Extensive Preparations Underway To Host Pilgrims And Dignitaries

Prayagraj: As the grand Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 approaches, the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (UPTDC) and the Prayagraj Mela Authority have embarked on a comprehensive mission to accommodate millions of pilgrims and dignitaries from across the globe.

Luxury Accommodation

The UPTDC, under the guidance of the Tourism Department, is setting up 110 luxury cottages to cater to the requirements of visitors, especially dignitaries. In addition, private service providers are contributing to the accommodation capacity by developing an extra 2,200 cottages. Circuit houses featuring 250 tents have been established at five sites within the fairgrounds. Meanwhile, the Prayagraj district administration has arranged 314 VIP/VVIP rooms across 21 guest houses. Bookings for these accommodations are available through the Prayagraj Mela Authority’s official website, ensuring dignitaries and tourists have a comfortable and convenient stay.

Protocol and Security

To maintain a high level of organization, a 24×7 control room has been set up, staffed with dedicated officers and personnel. The government has deployed three additional district magistrates (ADMs), three sub-district magistrates (SDMs), naib tehsildars, and four revenue officials to manage protocol arrangements. Additionally, deputy collector-level officers will serve as sector magistrates, overseeing arrangements across 25 designated sectors. These measures aim to ensure a smooth experience for all attendees, particularly the dignitaries who will be visiting.

To enhance the experience of attendees, 50 trained tourist guides and support staff have been deployed across the Mahakumbh area. These guides will provide assistance, cultural insights, and logistical support to pilgrims and visitors, further enriching their time at the event.

Technological Advancements and Safety

Mahakumbh 2025 will witness the introduction of cutting-edge safety and comfort measures. Sleeping pods have been installed at the Prayagraj Railway Station, providing modern, convenient rest facilities for travelers. For the first time, fire robots will be deployed to manage safety in the vast congregation. Additionally, Indian Railways has scheduled special trains from cities such as Patna and Bengaluru to facilitate seamless travel to Prayagraj.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been personally reviewing the preparations for the Maha Kumbh, ensuring that all arrangements are meticulously planned and executed. He has instructed officials to take strict action against any entities that might disrupt the event, underlining the government’s commitment to maintaining order and security throughout the celebrations.

A Blend of Tradition and Modernity

The Mahakumbh is not just a spiritual gathering but a cultural spectacle that reflects the rich traditions of India. Visitors are encouraged to explore Prayagraj’s famous temples, which serve as spiritual landmarks and enhance the pilgrimage experience. The integration of modern amenities with the event’s age-old traditions ensures that Mahakumbh 2025 will be celebrated in unparalleled grandeur.

As the countdown to Mahakumbh 2025 continues, millions eagerly await this confluence of spirituality, culture, and modernity, set to make history yet again.

