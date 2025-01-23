Mahakumbh 2025: J-K Lieutenant Takes A dip At The Sangam Triveni

Manoj Sinha, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, visited the Mahakumbh with his family and performed the Amrit Snan at the Sangam.

On the 11th day of the Mahakumbh 2025, the gathering of devotees continues to grow, with more than 10 crore people having bathed in the holy waters of the Sangam in Prayagraj. By 4 PM on Thursday, 53 lakh people had already taken a holy dip. On Wednesday, over 48.74 lakh devotees took part in the sacred bathing ritual, with 10 lakh people in a state of “Kalpavas” (spiritual retreat) and 38.74 lakh devotees joining in the spiritual fervor.

Press Conference on the Sanatan Board During Mahakumbh

In a significant development, a press conference was held today by the Niranjani Akhara, with key figures such as Mahant Ravindra Puri, preacher Devkinandan Thakur, and Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Balkinand Giri of the Anand Akhara. The focus was on the formation of the Sanatan Board, and its importance for the preservation of Hindu culture and traditions.

More Than 35 Lakh Devotees Participate in the Sacred Dip on Day 11 of Mahakumbh

The numbers continue to rise with more than 35 lakh devotees having bathed in the sacred Sangam waters by 6 PM on Thursday. The Kumbh Mela administration reported that the number of devotees taking part in the “Kalpavas” has crossed 10 lakh. So far, a total of 10 crore devotees and pilgrims have visited the Mela, highlighting the immense spiritual significance of the event.

On January 22, 45.99 lakh devotees bathed in the Sangam, making the event a massive success. The cultural programs held at Kalagram showcased the artistic diversity of India. The Uttar Pradesh Roadways buses have played a crucial role in transporting devotees from all corners of the state to the Kumbh Mela.

Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation’s fleet of buses has been instrumental in ensuring that millions of devotees can make their way to the Kumbh Mela. On important bathing days like Poush Purnima and Makar Sankranti, more than 6,000 buses were deployed to serve the pilgrims. Special arrangements have also been made for the Makar Sankranti festival and other auspicious occasions.

Crackdown on Illegal Gas Cylinders

Following an incident of fire in the Mela area, the Fire Department launched an important campaign against small illegal gas cylinders. Over the last two days, more than 250 such cylinders have been confiscated. This measure aims to prevent fire accidents caused by leaks from these small cylinders. The seized cylinders will be destroyed and used to create the “Suraksha Amrit Kalash” for safety.

As of January 23, over 10 crore people have bathed in the Sangam waters, making it one of the largest spiritual gatherings in history. The highest number of devotees—approximately 3.5 crore—took part in the Amrit Snan on Makar Sankranti, while 1.7 crore people took a holy dip on Poush Purnima. Every day, millions of devotees continue to participate in this sacred ritual.

Massive Gathering Continues on Day 11 Of Mahakumbh

By noon on Thursday, 30 lakh devotees had already bathed in the Sangam waters. This included both the Kalpavasi and regular devotees, along with pilgrims and saints from across the globe. The overwhelming participation from different states of India and foreign countries reflects the universal appeal of the Mahakumbh.

Devotees of different cultures and backgrounds have come together, transcending differences in caste, creed, and religion, to take part in this monumental event, strengthening the spirit of unity and togetherness.

Celebrity Presence: Actress Bhagyashree and Others Join the Rituals

On Thursday, actress Bhagyashree arrived with her family to witness and participate in the Mahakumbh. She expressed her gratitude, stating, “It feels wonderful. The atmosphere here is absolutely amazing. We are here with our entire family and are currently staying in the Kumbh Village. The tents are fantastic, and I am truly amazed by the arrangements. The government has done tremendous work in providing facilities like toilets, transportation, and more.”

Jammu & Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Takes Part in the Holy Dip At Mahakumbh

Manoj Sinha, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, visited the Mahakumbh with his family and performed the Amrit Snan at the Sangam. The spiritual atmosphere was heightened with performances by saints and sadhus, who demonstrated their skills at the Digambar Ani Akhara. With the beat of drums, they danced and wielded swords, creating a mesmerizing display of devotion and strength.

Devkinandan Thakur’s Bold Statements on the Sanatan Board During Mahakumbh

Devkinandan Thakur, a prominent preacher, made strong statements during the event, calling for the establishment of the Sanatan Board. He urged everyone to participate in the Sanatan Dharma Parliament on January 27 in Sector-17, saying, “We will not return from Kumbh without the Sanatan Board. We demand this with all our honesty and determination. Everyone should join us in Sector-17 on January 27.”

Thakur emphasized the importance of the Sanatan Board for the preservation of Hindu culture and demanded the abolition of the Waqf Board. He also highlighted the necessity of this initiative for the safety and future of Hindu culture, calling upon the government to support it.

Around 17 Lakh Devotees Participate in the Morning Rituals

As of Thursday morning, approximately 17 lakh devotees had already bathed in the Sangam, continuing the steady flow of pilgrims to the sacred site. This marks the continued success of the Mahakumbh, with over 10 crore people having participated in the ritual since the start.

ISRO’s Satellite Images Show the Magnitude of Mahakumbh

ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) released satellite images of the Mahakumbh 2025, showcasing the scale of the event. The first image from April 6, 2024, showed that no permanent structures had been built around the Sangam area. However, by December 22, 2024, images revealed that several permanent structures, including the Shivalaya Park, had started taking shape. These images also highlight the grand vision behind the Mahakumbh, with replicas of India’s map and 12 Jyotirlingas clearly visible.

The Mahakumbh 2025 continues to be an overwhelming display of faith, unity, and cultural pride, drawing millions of people from around the world to Prayagraj to take part in this sacred journey.