Mahakumbh 2025: Prayagraj Prepares For 10 Crore Devotees On Mauni Amavasya – Check Special Arrangements!

With 10 crore devotees expected on Mauni Amavasya at Mahakumbh 2025, the Prayagraj Mela Authority has implemented zonal plans for crowd management. Specific routes, security measures, and designated bathing ghats aim to ensure safety and smooth movement.

The Prayagraj Mela Authority is preparing for an unprecedented turnout of up to 10 crore devotees at Mahakumbh 2025 on Mauni Amavasya, January 29. To ensure seamless crowd and traffic management, authorities have introduced an extensive zonal plan, assigning specific routes and bathing ghats for pilgrims based on their regions of origin.

District Magistrate Vijay Kiran Anand stated, “Extensive arrangements have been made for the largest bathing festival. Pilgrims will return from the same sector or zone they bathed in, and steps are in place to ensure tight security and orderly movement.”

Designated Routes and Ghats for Devotees

To minimize overcrowding, pilgrims will bathe at allocated ghats:

Kanpur pilgrims : Sangam Nose.

: Sangam Nose. Lucknow and Ayodhya pilgrims : Dashashmedh Ghat, with overflow directed to Nagvasuki, Rasulabad, and Phaphamau Ghats.

: Dashashmedh Ghat, with overflow directed to Nagvasuki, Rasulabad, and Phaphamau Ghats. Varanasi, Jaunpur, Azamgarh, and Gorakhpur pilgrims : Airavat and Triveni Ghats.

: Airavat and Triveni Ghats. Mirzapur and Madhya Pradesh pilgrims: Ghats near Arail Triveni Pushp, with restricted movement toward Sangam.

Officials will ensure that devotees return to their designated zones after bathing, preventing inter-zone travel, especially near the Sangam Nose.

Akhada Processions and Safety Measures

The route for 13 Akhadas’ Amrit Snan has been finalized. Akhadas will follow a sequential schedule, crossing the Triveni pontoon bridge. To ensure orderly movement, barricades will be placed, and separate corridors will accommodate media and administration.

Key safety measures include:

Boat restrictions : Only rescue missions by Jal Police, NDRF, and SDRF are permitted.

: Only rescue missions by Jal Police, NDRF, and SDRF are permitted. Steel barricades : Reinforced with nets to prevent breaches.

: Reinforced with nets to prevent breaches. Crowd control: Temporary accommodations and holding areas will manage excessive footfall, with potential halts in Kaushambi, Pratapgarh, or Bhadohi.

Enhanced Infrastructure for Pilgrims

The 12-km-long bathing ghats are equipped with enhanced lighting, clean toilets, and changing rooms. Measures to ensure cleanliness, along with straw and sacks for emergencies, have been arranged.

Special Bathing Schedule for Akhadas

The mela authority has established a fixed bathing order for the Amrit Snan of Mauni Amavasya. Mahanirvani and Atal Akhadas will begin the process, with each Akhada following at specific intervals. This order is designed to maintain discipline and ensure a seamless flow of devotees. The Akhadas will bathe on the Akshayvat side of the Sangam at their allotted time slots.

This meticulous schedule ensures that all Akhadas have sufficient time and space for their sacred rituals while maintaining the safety and convenience of the larger gathering of devotees. With these measures in place, Prayagraj is set to host a smooth and well-organized Mahakumbh bathing festival.

