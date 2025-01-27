Mahakumbh Day15 Highlights: Sanatan Board Established In Dharma Sansad, Shah And Ramdev Join Over One Crore Devotees For Holy Dip

The 15th day of Mahakumbh 2025 witnessed significant events, including the announcement of the Sanatan Board in the Dharma Sansad and the participation of prominent figures like Union Home Minister Amit Shah and yoga guru Ramdev. The Dharma Sansad, led by Devkinandan Thakur, called for the government to hand over property worth thousands of crores and 200 temples to the newly formed Sanatan Board.

Key Events and Announcements

On Monday, the 15th day of Mahakumbh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a holy dip in the Sangam with his family, visited Akshay Vat, and met saints from various Akharas. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accompanied him during these activities. The entry of vehicles has been banned in the Mahakumbh Mela area until February 3 to ensure the safety and smooth conduct of the event. So far, more than 13.21 crore devotees have taken a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam.

Amit Shah performed Ganga Puja and Akshayavat Darshan after his holy bath in the Sangam. He then had a satvik meal with revered saints and received blessings from them. Shah also visited Shankaracharya Marg in Sector-18 of the Mela area to meet the revered Shankaracharyas at their camp. He took blessings from the Shankaracharyas of Sringeri, Puri, and Dwarka Peetha.

The total number of people who have taken a bath in Prayagraj Maha Kumbh has reached around 14 crore in 15 days. On Monday alone, 1.55 crore people took the Kumbh bath, including 10 lakh Kalpavasis. Uttar Pradesh has set a significant record in tourism in 2024, with 65 crore devotees visiting the state. Mathura, Kashi, Prayagraj, Ayodhya, and Kushinagar have emerged as the top five tourist centers.

Announcement of the Sanatan Board

The Dharma Sansad, which began on Monday under the leadership of storyteller Devkinandan Thakur, announced the formation of the Sanatan Board. The government has been asked to hand over property worth thousands of crores and 200 temples to the Sanatan Board. The Central Sanatan Board will be responsible for the operation, management, protection, and monitoring of these properties, similar to how the Waqf Board works for mosques, tombs, and dargahs.

Praise for UP Administration

During the Maha Kumbh, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju praised the Uttar Pradesh administration and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after taking a dip in the holy Sangam. He described the experience as special and commended the arrangements made for the crores of devotees. Rijiju also provided information about the upcoming budget session on January 31 and urged the opposition to actively participate in it.

As Mahakumbh 2025 continues, the event remains a testament to the rich cultural and spiritual heritage of India, drawing millions of devotees and dignitaries to the sacred city of Prayagraj.

