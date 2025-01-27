Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Mahakumbh Day15 Highlights: Sanatan Board Established In Dharma Sansad, Shah And Ramdev Join Over One Crore Devotees For Holy Dip

Mahakumbh 2025: Sanatan Board announced in Dharma Sansad, with over 14 crore devotees participating. Amit Shah and Ramdev among those taking a holy dip in Sangam.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Mahakumbh Day15 Highlights: Sanatan Board Established In Dharma Sansad, Shah And Ramdev Join Over One Crore Devotees For Holy Dip


The 15th day of Mahakumbh 2025 witnessed significant events, including the announcement of the Sanatan Board in the Dharma Sansad and the participation of prominent figures like Union Home Minister Amit Shah and yoga guru Ramdev. The Dharma Sansad, led by Devkinandan Thakur, called for the government to hand over property worth thousands of crores and 200 temples to the newly formed Sanatan Board.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Key Events and Announcements

On Monday, the 15th day of Mahakumbh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a holy dip in the Sangam with his family, visited Akshay Vat, and met saints from various Akharas. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accompanied him during these activities. The entry of vehicles has been banned in the Mahakumbh Mela area until February 3 to ensure the safety and smooth conduct of the event. So far, more than 13.21 crore devotees have taken a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam.

Amit Shah performed Ganga Puja and Akshayavat Darshan after his holy bath in the Sangam. He then had a satvik meal with revered saints and received blessings from them. Shah also visited Shankaracharya Marg in Sector-18 of the Mela area to meet the revered Shankaracharyas at their camp. He took blessings from the Shankaracharyas of Sringeri, Puri, and Dwarka Peetha.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The total number of people who have taken a bath in Prayagraj Maha Kumbh has reached around 14 crore in 15 days. On Monday alone, 1.55 crore people took the Kumbh bath, including 10 lakh Kalpavasis. Uttar Pradesh has set a significant record in tourism in 2024, with 65 crore devotees visiting the state. Mathura, Kashi, Prayagraj, Ayodhya, and Kushinagar have emerged as the top five tourist centers.

Announcement of the Sanatan Board

The Dharma Sansad, which began on Monday under the leadership of storyteller Devkinandan Thakur, announced the formation of the Sanatan Board. The government has been asked to hand over property worth thousands of crores and 200 temples to the Sanatan Board. The Central Sanatan Board will be responsible for the operation, management, protection, and monitoring of these properties, similar to how the Waqf Board works for mosques, tombs, and dargahs.

Praise for UP Administration

During the Maha Kumbh, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju praised the Uttar Pradesh administration and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after taking a dip in the holy Sangam. He described the experience as special and commended the arrangements made for the crores of devotees. Rijiju also provided information about the upcoming budget session on January 31 and urged the opposition to actively participate in it.

As Mahakumbh 2025 continues, the event remains a testament to the rich cultural and spiritual heritage of India, drawing millions of devotees and dignitaries to the sacred city of Prayagraj.

ALSO READ: Kumbh Is A Blueprint For Sustainable Civilization, Says Gautam Adani After Visiting Prayagraj

Filed under

Mahakumbh 2025 Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Blake Lively Called Out for ‘Farting Too Much’ While Shooting on Set

Blake Lively Called Out for ‘Farting Too Much’ While Shooting on Set

U.S. Public Health Officials Ordered To Stop Working With WHO Immediately

U.S. Public Health Officials Ordered To Stop Working With WHO Immediately

Donald Trump Plans To Sign Executive Order To Remove DEI From Military, Says Pete Hegseth

Donald Trump Plans To Sign Executive Order To Remove DEI From Military, Says Pete Hegseth

BOULT Unveils ‘Trail Pro Smartwatch’ With Advanced Wearable Technology

BOULT Unveils ‘Trail Pro Smartwatch’ With Advanced Wearable Technology

Trump, Modi Discuss Plans For Prime Minister’s White House Visit, POTUS Emphasizes ‘Fair’ Trade Relations With India

Trump, Modi Discuss Plans For Prime Minister’s White House Visit, POTUS Emphasizes ‘Fair’ Trade Relations...

Entertainment

Blake Lively Called Out for ‘Farting Too Much’ While Shooting on Set

Blake Lively Called Out for ‘Farting Too Much’ While Shooting on Set

Selena Gomez Seen Crying In Emotional Video While Speaking About Trump’s Deportation Policy | WATCH

Selena Gomez Seen Crying In Emotional Video While Speaking About Trump’s Deportation Policy | WATCH

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava In Trouble? Actor’s Dancing Gets Objected As Maharashtra Minister Warns To Stop Its Release

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava In Trouble? Actor’s Dancing Gets Objected As Maharashtra Minister Warns To Stop

Urvashi Rautela’s Mother Hospitalised, Here’s What She Said To Fans

Urvashi Rautela’s Mother Hospitalised, Here’s What She Said To Fans

Air India Passengers Beat Cabin Overhead Roof After Enduring Five-Hour Delay Without Air Conditioning- Watch Viral Video!

Air India Passengers Beat Cabin Overhead Roof After Enduring Five-Hour Delay Without Air Conditioning- Watch

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox