Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Sandalwood And Rudraksh Sapling To Be Given To Devotees

For the devotees visiting the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Sandalwood and rudraksha saplings, as well as special prasad from the famous Bade Hanuman Temple, will be distributed.

Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Sandalwood And Rudraksh Sapling To Be Given To Devotees

The Mahakumbh Mela, once every twelve years event, is scheduled from January 13 to February 26, 2025. It is anticipated that the festival will draw approximately 45 crore devotees, making it one of the biggest religious gatherings in the world.

For the devotees visiting the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Sandalwood and rudraksha saplings, as well as special prasad from the famous Bade Hanuman Temple, will be distributed.

Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, is leading the Ministry of Forest and Environment’s campaign, which will increase the Maha Kumbh’s ecological and spiritual significance.

The Baghambari Gaddi Math and the Forest Department will do this by giving seedlings to tourists and shankaracharyas from all over the world.

Mahakumbh Mela Preparation

Mahakumbh Nagar has been established, formed with 66 villages from the Sadar, Soraon, Phulpur, and Karchhana tehsils. The effort to beautify the intersections and highways going into this area is on, in which landscaping work is under process with the use of indigenous plants.

As per Prayagraj Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Arvind Kumar Yadav, 1,49,620 saplings have been targeted, of which 1,37,964 have been planted so far. Tulsi, agastya, apamarg, durva, bel, and shami are the species being used because of their cultural and ecological significance.

Mahant of Bade Hanuman Temple, Pujya Balveer Giri Maharaj, described the commitment of the temple for creating an experience for devotees, saying, “This time, we are aiming for something more than blessings. With saplings as gift, we expect the essence of harmony and growth among those visiting.”.

