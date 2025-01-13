Massive Gathering Marks First Holy Bath Of Maha Kumbh 2025 At Sangam Ghat

The grand Mahakumbh 2025 kicked off with a powerful display of faith and devotion as devotees from around the world thronged the sacred ghats, marking the first holy bath of the event at Sangam Ghat, Prayagraj. The initial turnout was so overwhelming that it surpassed the projections of the Uttar Pradesh government, signaling that this year’s gathering may be the largest in history.

According to an official press release, the Mahakumbh is expected to be a once-in-a-lifetime event, as it occurs once every 144 years. The massive congregation of devotees, who gathered not only for spiritual fulfillment but also to experience the rich cultural heritage of the Kumbh Mela, transformed the event into a global confluence of spirituality. Devotees were seen offering prayers, chanting mantras, and immersing themselves in the holy waters with tears in their eyes, deeply moved by the divine atmosphere.

Many pilgrims had already begun taking holy dips two days before the official bathing day, a sign of the immense devotion surrounding the event. Kalpvasis, who observe strict vows of celibacy and discipline during the Mahakumbh, also participated in the rituals on Paush Purnima, marking the start of their 45-day spiritual retreat. This year, the coincidence of Paush Purnima with Monday, an auspicious day for Mahadev worship, added an extra layer of spiritual significance.

The gathering saw devotees chanting slogans like “Har Har Mahadev,” “Jai Shri Ram,” and “Jai Bajrang Bali” at major ghats, including Sangam Noj. The presence of pilgrims from across India including Bihar, Haryana, Bengal, Odisha, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh—further emphasized the event’s scale.

Foreign Visitors Flocked

Mahakumbh also attracted international visitors from around the globe. Pilgrims from countries like South Korea, Japan, Spain, Russia, and the United States joined the festivities, with many capturing the experience on cameras. One such visitor, Christina from Spain, described it as a “once-in-a-lifetime experience,” impressed by the grandeur and spiritual atmosphere of the event.

Local vendors near Sangam Ghat reported a massive influx of devotees, surpassing the crowds from the 2019 Kumbh Mela. Retail vendors offering prasad, chunri, and other sacred materials noted that items like Ganga Jal storage boxes were in high demand, reflecting the deep spiritual connection of devotees eager to take home blessings from the holy river.

The Mahakumbh 2025 promises to be a spiritual and cultural extravaganza that will continue to attract devotees and visitors from around the world, with the turnout expected to exceed the population of several nations.

(With ANI Inputs)

