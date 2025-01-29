‘Mutiple Ghats’: CM Yogi Adityanath Urges Devotees To Avoid Rumours After Mahakumbh Stampede

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed the media on Wednesday following a stampede-like situation near the ‘Sangam Nose’ area at the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed the media on Wednesday following a stampede-like situation near the ‘Sangam Nose’ area at the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. The Chief Minister issued an appeal to all devotees, urging them to follow safety guidelines and cooperate with authorities to ensure a smooth and orderly pilgrimage.

CM Yogi Adityanath Appeals for Calm and Cooperation

In light of the situation, CM Yogi Adityanath reassured pilgrims that multiple ghats were available for bathing and asked them to avoid overcrowding in high-risk areas.

“There are multiple ghats available for bathing. Please avoid overcrowding and follow the directions of the administration. Your cooperation is essential in maintaining order and safety,” the Chief Minister stated.

To prevent further chaos, he advised pilgrims to use the nearest designated Ganga ghats rather than making their way to the densely packed ‘Sangam Nose’ area. He also urged attendees not to fall for false information or rumors about the situation.

Yogi Adityanath’s Message on Social Media

Taking to social media platform X, CM Yogi reiterated his appeal, urging devotees to bathe at the ghats closest to them instead of attempting to reach the Sangam Nose.

“Take bath at the ghat of Mother Ganga near which you are, do not try to go towards Sangam Nose. All of you should follow the instructions of the administration and cooperate in making arrangements. People are bathing peacefully at all the ghats of Sangam. Do not pay any attention to any rumours,” he wrote.

Prime Minister and Union Ministers Respond

The appeal from the Chief Minister came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally reached out to him to review the situation. The Prime Minister stressed the importance of immediate support measures and asked for swift action to prevent any further mishaps.

Additionally, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also contacted Yogi Adityanath, assuring him of full assistance from the central government to manage the situation effectively.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda also stepped in, speaking with the Chief Minister to offer medical support. He confirmed that the central government would deploy additional health services and volunteers to assist those affected and ensure the safety of all pilgrims.

Crowd Management Measures Implemented As Per CM Yogi Adityanath

Following the near-stampede incident, authorities have increased security and implemented stricter crowd-control measures. Additional police personnel and volunteers have been stationed at key points across the Mela area to guide devotees and prevent overcrowding. Loudspeakers are being used to provide real-time instructions to the crowds, ensuring a more organized bathing experience.

Officials have also reiterated that safety is the top priority and that all necessary steps are being taken to ensure that devotees can perform their rituals without any further disruptions.

Maha Kumbh Mela Continues Amid Heightened Precautions

Despite the tense situation, the Maha Kumbh Mela continues, with millions of devotees flocking to Prayagraj to take part in the sacred event. The government remains committed to providing a safe and secure environment for pilgrims.

With heightened security, medical support, and improved crowd management measures in place, authorities hope to prevent any further mishaps and allow devotees to complete their spiritual journey safely.