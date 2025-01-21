Home
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Over 45 Crore Devotees’: Maha Kumbh To Outshine Rio Carnival, Oktoberfest, Haj

With an expected 45 crore attendees over 45 days, the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 stands as a massive spiritual and economic phenomenon, reinforcing India’s cultural significance and economic potential.

The Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj is set to surpass some of the world’s largest events, including Rio Carnival, Oktoberfest, and Haj, with over 45 crore devotees expected to attend. The Uttar Pradesh government projects 15 lakh international visitors will contribute to this monumental gathering, making it the largest religious festival in the world.

Maha Kumbh’s scale is truly unprecedented, drawing comparisons to the populations of entire countries like the United States and Canada. The event, which is considered one of the oldest and largest religious congregations globally, occurs at the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers in Prayagraj. In terms of logistics, it resembles the creation of a temporary city to accommodate the vast number of pilgrims.

The scale of preparations is immense. As festival spokesperson Vivek Chaturvedi explained, the gathering will draw 35 to 40 crore visitors, requiring significant infrastructure development. The riverside in Prayagraj has been transformed into a massive tent city, including luxury and simple accommodations. More than 150,000 toilets and over 68,000 LED lights have been installed, making it a spectacular sight visible from space. Additionally, community kitchens are ready to serve up to 50,000 meals at a time.

To ensure the event runs smoothly, extensive infrastructure work has been undertaken, including 14 new flyovers, nine permanent ghats, seven new bus stations, and 12 kilometers of temporary ghats. Security has been bolstered, with over 37,000 policemen, 14,000 home guards, and 2,750 AI-based CCTV cameras deployed. Healthcare facilities have been expanded to include 6,000 hospital beds and 43 hospitals.

The Maha Kumbh Mela has also boosted tourism beyond Prayagraj, driving visitors to surrounding religious sites like Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Chitrakoot. The event has drawn both domestic and international visitors, further enhancing the economic impact.

Notably, the participation of 13 Akharas, including women’s Akharas and the Kinnar Akhara, highlights the Mela’s commitment to gender equality and cultural inclusivity.

Economically, the event is projected to contribute an estimated Rs 2 lakh crore to India’s economy, with Uttar Pradesh’s GDP expected to grow by over 1%. Significant revenue generation is expected from various sectors, including daily essentials, hospitality, and religious materials.

In 2022, Uttar Pradesh ranked among the top five Indian states in terms of both domestic and foreign tourist arrivals, capturing 18.4% of domestic tourists and 7.6% of international visitors. The Maha Kumbh Mela is projected to further fuel this growth, with an estimated revenue of Rs 25,000 crore for the state.

With an expected 45 crore attendees over 45 days, the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 stands as a massive spiritual and economic phenomenon, reinforcing India’s cultural significance and economic potential.

